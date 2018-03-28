O'Fallon VFW “Race at Your Own Pace”

More of the 489 participants of all ages cross the finish line during the Sgt. Charles A. Fricke Veteran’s of Foreign Wars Post 805 5th Annual .1K “Race at Your Own Pace,” fundraiser event to benefit the VFW National Home For Children slated for 10 a.m. Saturday, March 24, 2018 in downtown O’Fallon off First Street.
A check presentation in the amount of $11,000, raised during the Sgt. Charles A. Fricke Veteran’s of Foreign Wars Post 805 5th Annual .1K “Race at Your Own Pace,” fundraiser event to benefit the VFW National Home For Children Saturday, March 24, 2018 in downtown O’Fallon. From left, Paul Zinck, race director and VFW Illinois District 14 representative for the VFW National Home for Children; Mike McGrath, VFW Illinois State representative for the VFW National Home for Children; Jeff Hastings, VFW Illinois State commander; John Barrett, VFW Illinois District 14 commander; and, Ed Martinez, VFW Post 805 O’Fallon commander.
Shirley Schultz and her husband Bob Schultz, a World War II United States Marine veteran, who both completed the VFW 805 .1K “Race At Your Own Pace” fundraiser event Saturday morning in downtown O’Fallon off First Street. Far right, Dani Collins.
Sgt. Charles A. Fricke Veteran’s of Foreign Wars Post 805 in O’Fallon held it’s fifth annual .1K “Race at Your Own Pace” fundraiser on Saturday, March 24. Participants ran from the caboose in downtown O’Fallon to the VFW Post at 221 W. First St. Prior to the event, a pancake breakfast was served from 8 to 9:45 a.m. The 489 registered participants, ranging in age from under the age of 10 to 95, were led in a warm up and stretch session by U.S. Marines, and then were able to run, walk, skip, jump, dance or crawl to the finish line. An awards ceremony and lunch followed at the Post 805 canteen. A total of $11,000 was raised and given to the VFW National Home For Children, which for 93 years has helped countless veteran and military families when help is needed, according to O’Fallon VFW Post 805 commander Ed Martinez.
