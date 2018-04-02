O'Fallon seeking ideas for new downtown pavilion's name

The saying goes, “April showers bring May flowers.” But, after last week, I am hoping that the rain gives us a break and April brings sunshine and warmer weather.
Although the weather did not cooperate, I hope that everyone had an enjoyable Easter or spring break. While I enjoyed spending time with my family and friends over the weekend, I was eager to share this column with you because it includes some exciting information.
As many of you already know, construction of the new pavilion in downtown O’Fallon will begin soon. When complete, the pavilion is expected to host small festivals, gatherings, a farmers’ market, and various other events. There is only one issue: it does not yet have a name.
We are asking all of you to help us give it a name. Naming suggestions can be submitted at surveymonkey.com/r/S8H7F85. The suggested names will be submitted to the O’Fallon City Council at the end of April.
In other news, plans for City Fest are moving forward in a spectacular way. Since introducing the idea of having a city-wide festival once again, the cooperation, volunteerism, and generosity of everyone has been nothing short of fantastic.
I don’t have time or space to list everyone involved in the planning, but I want to thank a few that are leading some of the planning and devote much of their time: Bob Kueker, Dan Witt, Megan Roussel, Joni Bugger Fultz, Roger Van Etten, Bob Karras, Lt. David Matevey, Matt Gilreath, Marcie Lapolice, Sunny Sterthman, and Jon Greenstreet. I would also like to thank all the local businesses, OTHS, and organizations that have entered the parade and/or volunteered for one of the many activities at the festival.
I also want to personally thank the Bank of O’Fallon, who stepped up early in the planning process, and decided to be the co-sponsor, along with the city of O’Fallon, of City Fest.
I am very grateful that our business community has stepped up in support of City Fest. We now have over 50 businesses and organizations that have made donations. We plan to soon begin advertising for the event, and in those advertisements, we will publicly thank everyone who has helped make it possible.
City Fest will be held on Friday, Aug. 17 and Saturday, Aug. 18 at the O’Fallon Community Park. Even though we are still adding to the event, here is a list of some of the activities that will be a part:
▪ A picnic beginning on Friday evening with rides, food, live music, and games.
▪ A car show, bike ride, and run on Saturday morning.
▪ A parade on Saturday, beginning at 5 p.m., with bands, floats, and more.
If you have a float or group that wants to participate in the parade, please let us know.
We are looking forward to having a great event that brings everyone together and is all about the city of O’Fallon, its residents, businesses, and organizations.
As residents of O’Fallon, you should always be able to reach out to your elected officials and ask questions about what is happening in O’Fallon. Having open communications is important to me and something I care very deeply about. Thank you for reading, and please remember, my door is always open.
