OTHS girls lacrosse team gets win over Eureka

The OTHS varsity girls Lacrosse team battled both the weather and the Eureka Wildcats last Thursday afternoon. Due to the poor conditions of the OTHS girls lacrosse grass field, McKendree University offered to host the home game for the Panthers.
O'Fallon overcame the rain and a strong Wildcat team to win the contest 11-5.
Lizzy Bellina led the team with six goals and one assist, garnering “Player of the Game” honors.
Alexis "Georgie" Gaab added two goals and two assists.
Never miss a local story.
Maddy Dalonzo had two goals.
Olivia Branz put in one goal, and Brooke Thomas had an assist.
Gaab and Dalonzo dominated the draw controls, winning five and four, respectively.
Jess Camp had her second win of the season with four saves on goal.
Comments