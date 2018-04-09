As Shiloh's new VA clinic prepares to open its doors, Belleville's will close theirs

SHARE COPY LINK Come mid-June, metro-east veterans will have a new, larger outpatient medical clinic to meet their needs. The new St. Clair County VA Clinic will be at 1190 Fortune Blvd. The new clinic replace the Belleville clinic. Robyn Kirsch

