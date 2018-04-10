Around Town: Fiddle & Bluegrass Show set in O'Fallon

FRIDAY, APRIL 13
Metro East Pachyderms meeting: The Metro East Pachyderm Club will meeting at noon on Friday, April 13 at Bella Milano, 455 Regency Park in O’Fallon. Arrive early, socialize and order lunch. The O'Fallon Public Library will present: “Social Justice For Kids! Appropriate Use of Taxpayer Money?" Speakers will be Mary Gray, Ron Davinory, and Steve Springer. You do not need to be a Pachyderm member to attend.
SATURDAY, APRIL 14
O’Fallon Township rummage sale: O’Fallon Township will hold its monthly rummage sale at the Township Building, 801 E. State St. in O’Fallon, on Saturday, April 14 from 7 a.m. until noon. Men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing, plus household items, will be available at the rummage sale.
O'Fallon Fiddle Contest & Bluegrass Show: George Portz of Shiloh will be hosting his 39th annual Fiddle Contest and Bluegrass Show at the Knights of Columbus hall, 402 East U.S. 50 in O'Fallon, across from the O'Fallon City Park, on Saturday, April 14. The Thunder & Lightning Cloggers and harmonica champion Eric Thompson will open the show at 5 p.m. The fiddle contest begins at 6 p.m. It is also known as the "Contest of Champions" as 18 past champions and place winners have gone on WSM's Grand Ole Opry. Grammy winner Alison Kraus won the 1982 contest. A full bluegrass and country music show featuring the Friends of Bluegrass with special guest singer "Lit'l Miss Country" Ruby Pearson will be at 8:30, followed by the contest awards at 9:30. Full dinners, sandwiches and desserts are served all evening. Admission is $7 for adults and $3.50 for children. For more information, call 618-632-1384.
MONDAY, APRIL 16
Free community meal: Free, hot meals will be served restaurant-style each Monday evening in April at Faith Lutheran Church, 510 East U.S. 50 in O'Fallon. All are invited and welcome. Meals are served in the Fellowship Hall from 5 to 6:30 p.m. For more information, call the church at 618-632-5562.
TUESDAY, APRIL 17
O'Fallon to celebrate William Holden's 100th birthday: The O’Fallon Historical Society is preparing to celebrate the 100th birthday of award-winning actor William Holden, who was born in O'Fallon on April 17, 1918. The celebration will be on Tuesday, April 17, 2018 at the O'Fallon Historical Society Museum, 101 W. State St. It will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. Organizers have been preparing a new exhibit of pictures and items from Holden’s early days in O’Fallon and throughout his movie career. The event will also include a silent auction on Holden DVDs to benefit the OHS. The celebration will include birthday cake and talk about his family, career, and plan on a few more surprises. The O'Fallon Library will host a William Holden Sunday matinee and party on Sunday, April 15. Holden starred in over 70 movies. He was one of the biggest box-office draws of the 1950s and 1960s. He won the Academy Award for Best Actor in 1953 for his role in "Stalag 17."
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 18
Rules of the Road review course: O'Fallon Township will sponsor a Rules of the Road review course on at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 18. The course is designed to give drivers, especially senior citizens and persons with disabilities, the knowledge and confidence needed to renew or obtain a driver's license. The course combines and explanation of the driving exam with a practice written exam. The course is free of charge. Call the township at 618-632-3517 for more information.
THURSDAY, APRIL 19
O'Fallon Township Senior Committee meeting: The O'Fallon Township Senior Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 19 at the O'Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., for dinner and entertainment. The event is for O'Fallon Township residents only. Cost is $3. Deadline to order tickets is April 13. Tickets are available at the township office.
FRDIDAY, APRIL 20
SWIC plant sale begins: The Southwestern Illinois College Horticulture program is selling the flowers and plants grown by students over the winter. You can get your green thumbs (and fingers) on these plants at the annual Plant Sale April 20-22 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the SWIC Belleville Campus, 2500 Carlyle Ave. The sale will be held in the greenhouse, located on the southeast corner of campus behind the baseball fields. The SWIC Horticulture program is selling reasonably priced tropical, perennial, and annual flowers, herbs and a few water flowers and plants. Only cash and check payments will be accepted. Proceeds benefit the Horticulture program.
Central 104 School District kindergarten screening: Kindergarten screening for the 2018-2019 school year will be held on Friday, April 20 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Parents living within the boundaries of Central School District 104 who have children 5 years of age on or before Sept. 1 are eligible to enroll their children. Parents should call 632-6336, ext. 100, to schedule an appointment to have their child screened on the above date.
Make sure you bring the following with you to the screening appointment: your incoming kindergarten student, a completed parent questionnaire. Please note, this appointment will be for screening purposed only. Registration will be done at a later date.
It is highly recommended that parents take advantage of this kindergarten screening. Parents, as well as students, will be able to meet the kindergarten teachers. In addition, your child will be screened in the following areas: motor skills, concept skills, and language skills. The screening will take approximately 45-60 minutes to complete. Parents unable to attend the screening should notify the school as soon as possible.
Last day for District 90 online registration: O'Fallon School District 90 is having online registration for students who will be entering kindergarten through seventh grade for the 2018-2019 school year now through April 20. On-site registration will be held at home schools from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. May 9 and 10 for current students and new kindergarten students, and at 6:30 p.m. on July 24 for new and returning students.
SATURDAY, APRIL 21
OTHS Band Boosters Yard Sale: The O’Fallon Township High School Band Boosters will have an indoor yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 21 in the OTHS south gym, 600 S. Smiley St. Donations are welcome and can be dropped off on Friday, April 20 between 4 and 8 p.m. For help with large items, contact Bernita at 618-540-8023.
SUNDAY, APRIL 22
Corpus Christi chicken dinner: Corpus Christi Church is sponsoring a spring chicken dinner, featuring home-style fried chicken, on Sunday, April 22 at the Corpus Christi Parish Center, 206 Rasp St. in Shiloh.. The new serving time is from 3 to 7 p.m. Cost is $11 for adults and $5 for children 6-12 years old. Take-outs will be available. Reservation for eight or more people in a party will be accepted by calling 618-632-7614 by April 20.
Garden Club yoga class: On Sunday, April 22, Yoga with Michele and THE O'Fallon Garden Club will present, "Yoga in the Park.” The event will be held in conjunction with the Earth Day celebration at 1 p.m. The donation-based yoga class is for all levels and will be held at the O'Fallon Sports Park by the splash pad. All proceeds go toward building the the O'Fallon Garden Club's new Education Pavilion at the Garden.Come out to patriate or watch the fun. Email peg.stimson@sbcglobal.net with any questions.
MONDAY, APRIL 23
O’Fallon Library Book Club meeting: At its meeting on April 23, the club will review "The Trial" by Franz Kafka, and afterward, pick up next month's selection "Being Mortal - Medicine And What Matters In The End" by Atul Gawande. The club meets upstairs at the library from 7 to 8 p.m. on the fourth Monday of each month, except December and library closures. Members discuss the current selection and choose the next read. Any genre is possible, as long as there’s sufficient copies available for checkout. The helpful librarians order copies for pickup at the next meeting. No purchase is necessary. You’ll read something you might not have tried, do a book a month, and engage in some friendly banter -- nothing intimidating nor stuffy. For more information, a list of past selections, and FAQs, go online at ofpl.info/events/bookclub.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 25
Red Cross blood drive: The American Red Crosss will have a blood drive from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 25 at St. Micheal's Episcopal Church, 111 O’Fallon Troy Road in O'Fallon. Make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). All those who come to donate will be entered to win one of three $1,000 gift cards to a national home improvement retailer, courtesy of Suburban Propane. (Restrictions apply. More details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Lets-Do-More.)
Free concert featuring Johnny Cash music: Enjoy live music at the Cambridge House of O’Fallon, 844 Cambridge Blvd., on Wednesday, April 25 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. The show will feature the music of Johnny Cash. There will be an open house 2 to 4 p.m., with delicious refreshments. The show and open house are free and open to the public. For more information, call 618-624-9900.
FRIDAY, APRIL 27
Free jazz concert: Enjoy live jazz music by Jay Dover and his band, starting at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, April 27 at Cambridge House of O’Fallon, 844 Cambridge Blvd. There will also be refreshments. The show is free and open to the public.
SATURDAY, APRIL 28
O’Fallon Moose golf tournament: The O'Fallon Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 2608 will host its 12th annual Golf Classic on Saturday, April 28 at Tamarack Golf Club. Registration for the 18-hole, four-person scramble is $80 per person or $320 per team and includes green fees, cart, and meals. Cash prizes and other attendance prizes are included. Competitions for longest drive, putting, and closest to the pin are included in the activities. A portion of the proceeds will be distributed to local charities. For registration or more information on hole sponsorship opportunities, contact Mark Wingreen at 757-814-0427 or Jeff Jerashen at 618-401-5088.
MONDAY, APRIL 30
Women Empowering Women meeting: O'Fallon Women Empowering Women will meet on Monday, April 30 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bella Milano in O’Fallon. The club’s meetings are always held on the last Monday of the month. Find updated information online at wewillinois.com or Facebook.
