Shiloh Comprehensive Plan under construction. Residents can go online to give their input.

It's been 10 years since the village updated it's Comprehensive Plan, and now the draft is online for residents to comment on and review.
Shiloh passed its last Comprehensive Plan on Oct. 6, 2003, and amended it Aug. 2, 2004, according to Brenda Kern, village clerk.
"This is an update to village’s existing comprehensive plan, and not a completely new comprehensive plan," Sarah Vogt, Masoutah-based Heartlands Conservancy project manager, said.
The purpose of the plan is to help guide the village for future development for the next 10 to 20 years, especially when it comes to making decisions by the planning commission, village board and staff.
"This is a document meant to be a vision for Shiloh’s future and used by residents, staff, developers, business, institutions, and organizations to move Shiloh in the same direction over the next decade," Vogt said.
According to Vogt, the update to the plan includes data estimates from the most recent U.S. Census Bureau counts such as population, with the projected future population expected to grow to 16,941 by 2030.
There was a growth rate of 64 percent from 2000 to 2010, bringing the current population to 13,961.
Additional analysis was updated related to housing, employment, education, transportation systems, parks, natural resources, and other community features.
For example, the updated plan details Shiloh has a 78 percent owner-occupied housing, while 22 percent is renter-occupied, and 13 percent is estimated to be vacant. The median sale value is about $215,000 and the median monthly rent sits at about $900. As far as the age of structures, about 75 percent of homes were built after 1990.
Households
Household sizes are remaining constant, according to existing community analysis, but households with children under 18 are decreasing while householder ages are on the rise.
According to the Heartlands analysis, 40 percent of households in Shiloh in 2000 had children under 18, but less than 32 percent of households in 2016 had children under 18.
In 2000, 14 percent of households were 65 or older, but now 34 percent are age 65 or older, according to Heartlands updated plan. The percentage of people 65 and older living along also increases from 5 percent to 10 percent.
The average Shiloh household income sits at about $81,156, as compared to O'Fallon $80,329, or St. Clair County $50,006.
Unemployment rate is at 3.6 percent in Shiloh.
The top employment industries include:
- Educational services, health care and social services at 21.4 percent.
- Professional, scientific, management, administrative and waste management services at 15.1 percent.
- Transportation and warehousing and utilities at about 9.9 percent.
- Finance, insurance and real estate at about 8.7 percent.
Heartlands reports that the sales tax revenue, on average, is increasing annually since 2013, when it was $1.16 million and rose to $1.84 million in 2016.
Land Use
Vogt said the Land Use categories were updated with modern language and simplified.
"Some changes were made so the map more accurately reflects recent development. For example, some land planned for agriculture in the previous plan is now planned for low- and medium-density housing to reflect recently approved planned developments in the center of Shiloh," Vogt said.
Formerly, country estates was the equivalent to the new "low density" residential zoning.
Moreover, a land use category dubbed, "Medical District" was added for the area around the new Memorial East Hospital off Cross Street, which in the previous plan was designated for business, Vogt said.
"The Medical District will continue to support business uses, but emphasis is placed on medical and supporting uses. Some potential examples include diagnostics, labs, doctor’s offices, pharmacy, physical therapy, convenience retail, restaurants, and extended stay hotels," Vogt said.
The new plan will focus also on mixed use development ideally residential, commercial, institutional, and cultural uses in the same area. The new plan hopes to drive home ideas shared during public input sessions where residents and village officials voiced ideas reminiscent of traditional downtown areas designated so people can live close to what they need and can easily walk between multiple uses, such as restaurants and shopping areas. Three areas are identified in the new plan as being viable locations for potential downtown future use village core, Metro Link Station Activity Center, Lebanon Avenue and Green Mount Road Neighborhood Center.
Another new section of the plan is dedicated to "Neighborhoods and Housing," to address concerns brought up during the public workshops about "aging in place," which denotes a person's ability to stay in their community through all stages of their life, according to Vogt.
"Statistically, the population of Shiloh is aging. The plan suggests adding diverse housing options for older adults such as apartments, accessory dwelling units (e.g., 'granny flats'), town homes, and small houses with universal design elements. These types of houses could also be attractive to a variety of people, including young professionals," Vogt said.
Parks & Recreation
In the public input sessions, Vogt noted, Shiloh’s four community parks and one county park, natural areas, and scenic vistas were identified as both "points of pride and a need for the future."
Shiloh parks include:
- Sierra Park
- Three Springs Park and Walking Trail
- Shiloh Dog Park
- Shiloh Community Park
- Englemann Farm
"Parks and Open Space" was, therefore, given its own section in the plan update.
Based on national benchmarks for parks, Shiloh’s 281 acres of park space meets minimum requirements for park space per person into the foreseeable future, Vogt said.
"However, walkable access to parks (½ mile of home) does not meet national benchmarks, particularly in the northwestern part of the village. The plan recommends adding park space in that section of town," Vogt said. "Over half of Shiloh’s park space is in Englemann Farm on the eastern edge of the village, which is a great passive recreation and habitat asset, but it is not directly accessible from most neighborhoods. The Parks and Open Space section also includes plans for expanding and connecting to regional trail systems, like the Richland Creek Greenway and MetroBikeLink."
Next steps
Planning Commission meetings are open to the public and public hearings are held before each one at Shiloh Village Hall at One Park Drive in Shiloh.
"Residents are encouraged to submit comments online or at the public hearings," Vogt said. "Each comment received on the Comprehensive Plan draft will be considered and discussed with village staff and the Planning Commission."
The Shiloh Planning Commission will be presented a final draft following final edits made in draft plan, and then the Planning Commission will decide whether to recommend the plan to the village board for adoption, Vogt said.
Edits to the draft plan will be made based on feedback and a final draft of the Comprehensive Plan will be presented to the Planning Commission.
There is no specific date that has been decided for when the Comprehensive Plan will be completed, but village officials are hopeful it will be done sometime this summer.
Comments