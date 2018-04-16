A lot has happened in O'Fallon in the past year, and there are many people to thank for it

Nearly one year has passed since I was elected mayor. We have been able to get a lot done in those 12 months. But there is still so much to do. I have so many people to thank for helping make O’Fallon a better place.
To our citizens, for having confidence in me, and allowing me to serve as mayor of O’Fallon, and for continuing to give me your feedback, thank you.
To our business community, for your support and being a vital part of our community, for your support of the upcoming City Fest, and helping with the needs of other organizations in our community, thank you.
To our schools, for working with the city to see how we can best serve our children and maintain the high level of educational excellence O’Fallon is known for, thank you.
To our local organizations and unions, for volunteering your time and skills to help make O’Fallon a better place to live, thank you.
To the O’Fallon City Council and city staff, for your great ideas, hard work, and cooperation, thank you.
We have been able to get so much done this past year, such as:
▪ Establishing programs to maintain the city’s reputation as the premier place to live and call home.
▪ Setting new requirements to help discourage “pop-up” gaming parlors.
▪ Freezing water and sewer rates for one year. This represented approximately $500,000 in savings for our end users.
▪ Negotiating and approving three new labor agreements that will help maintain stability.
▪ Passing a balanced city budget that was 8 percent lower than last year’s.
▪ Ensuring our basic services are met by increasing funding for our infrastructure and police.
▪ Budgeting for three new police officers.
▪ Approving a new waste-hauler contract, offering significant savings for O’Fallon’s citizens, schools, and township.
▪ Rolling back the city’s property tax levy by the largest amount in 20 years. While other communities had to increase property taxes by as much as 10 percent, we were able to lower our rates to what they were prior to 2012.
▪ Preparing and approving numerous measures that will keep our community moving forward.
▪ Passing an agreement that will help prepare Southview Plaza for demolition and redevelopment.
There are many more people and organizations I still should thank, but I only have so much room in these weekly columns. If I have forgotten you, please do not be discouraged. I am extremely grateful to everyone that has helped make this last year great. I am confident that the future will be even better. I look forward to serving you as we continue to march forward.
As residents of O’Fallon, you should always be able to reach out to your elected officials and ask questions about what is happening in O’Fallon. Having open communications is important to me and something I care very deeply about. Thank you for reading, and please remember, my door is always open.
Comments