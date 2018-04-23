Around Town: Rotary Club of O'Fallon collecting used shoes

THURSDAY, APRIL 26
Metro East Pachyderms meeting: The Metro East Pachyderm Club will meet Thursday, April 26 at Bella Milano Tuscan Room, 455 Regency Park in O’Fallon. Social time starts at 5:30 p.m. and dinner is at 6 p.m. The speaker will be Kurt Prenzler, Madison County Board Chairman, who will talk about general operations of Madison County. You do not need to be a Pachyderm member to attend.
FRIDAY, APRIL 27
Free jazz concert: Enjoy live jazz music by Jay Dover and his band, starting at 3:30 p.m. Friday, April 27 at Cambridge House of O’Fallon, 844 Cambridge Blvd. There will also be refreshments. The show is free and open to the public.
SATURDAY, APRIL 28
O’Fallon Moose golf tournament: The O'Fallon Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 2608 will host its 12th annual Golf Classic on Saturday, April 28 at Tamarack Golf Club. Registration for the 18-hole, four-person scramble is $80 per person or $320 per team and includes green fees, cart, and meals. Cash prizes and other attendance prizes are included. Competitions for longest drive, putting, and closest to the pin are included in the activities. A portion of the proceeds will be distributed to local charities. For registration or more information on hole sponsorship opportunities, contact Mark Wingreen at 757-814-0427 or Jeff Jerashen at 618-401-5088.
Used shoe collection: Gather all the shoes you don’t wear anymore. Rubber band or tie each pair together and deliver them to the Katy Cavins Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 28 for a Rotary Club of O’Fallon shoe drive. Shoes collected are exported to secondary markets for resale and the funds generated pay for well drilling, water purification systems, repairs for hand pumps, and health and hygiene training in the developing world.
MONDAY, APRIL 30
Women Empowering Women meeting: The guest speaker at the next O'Fallon Women Empowering Women meeting will be Synthia Kalinowski of Baby Fun Stories & More. The meeting will be Monday, April 30 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bella Milano in O’Fallon.
TUESDAY, MAY 1
Baseball camp registration deadline : The deadline to register for the Fulton and Carriel Middle School Boys Baseball is May 1. Instructors for the camp will be O’Fallon District 90 baseball coaches Tracy Lauderdale, Matt Hackmann and Jason Cobb, plus former and current collegiate and high school players. The camp is for middle school boys and will run from 9 to 11:30 a.m. July 23-26 at the O’Fallon Sports Complex. Cost is $75. (Checks should be made payable to Carriel Jr. High Baseball.) Cost is $65 if you attended FAST CAMP. Boys will learn basic fundamental skills: throwing, fielding, hitting, and base running. Games will also be played. Some equipment will be provided, but you are encouraged to bring your own batting helmet and catcher’s gear. T-shirt will be given to all campers who pay by due date (Please mark Size). Sign-up sheets are available at Fulton or Carriel schools. Athletes will not receive a shirt if payment is made after May 1.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 2
GEAG meeting: The Gateway East Artist Guild will meet at the PSOP/SWIC Building in Belleville on Wednesday, May 2 at 6 p.m. This meeting is open to the public and all are encouraged to attend and learn more about the arts. May’s meeting will include a silent auction of art supplies, and some fine art pieces to benefit the guild. GEAG is an organization for art enthusiasts with all levels of skill, from nationally recognized artists to those who are just beginning. Visit the website GEAG.netfor more information.
Xi Chi meeting: Xi Chi Chapter 5456 of ESA International will meet Wednesday, May 2 at 6 p.m. at St. Clair Bowl in Fairview Heights. Those interested in becoming directly involved in support of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Easter Seals or the club’s Hope for Heroes Program, or who are interested in becoming involved and helping others, can contact Fran Harris Shaffer at 618-593-3488 or email bootscutie@hotmail.com. If you want to check out Xi Chi Chapter or Epsilon Sigma go online at xi-chi.org or on Facebook.
THURSDAY, MAY 3
County Genealogical Society meeting: The St. Clair County Genealogical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 3 at the St. Luke's Parish Hall, 226 N. Church St. in Belleville. Elizabeth Faulbaum Brown's topic will be: “Genealogy 101: Census Through The Decades.” This is the second in the society's Genealogy 101 lecture series. The meeting is free and the public is welcome. Additional information is available on the society's website, stclair-ilgs.org or Facebook.com/SCCGS.
FRIDAY, MAY 4
Shiloh Middle School Art Show: The 17th annual Shiloh School District Art Show at will be Friday, May 4. The evening’s festivities will begin at 6:30 and continue until 8:30 p.m. The halls of the Shiloh Middle School will be filled with the creative endeavors of all the students in the Shiloh School District. Every art student in the Shiloh School District will have at least one artwork in the show. There will be two-dimensional works as well as sculptures. At last count, the walls of Shiloh Middle School will feature over 1,000 original art pieces from our gifted students.
In addition to the students’ work that will be featured, the art show will host a creative environment for children of all ages (adults, too) to make and take art home. The art creative stations will feature activities such as flying dragons, inflatable bubble, stamping patterns, Native American rubbings, VIP name tag design, building blocks, airplane design, animal mask and origami fortune tellers. Participants can make, as may art activities, as they would like. Each station has easy to follow directions to assist in the creation. These interactive stations will be in the Shiloh Middle School cafeteria.
SATURDAY, MAY 5
Panther Open golf scramble: The 17th annual Panther Open, benefiting the O’Fallon Township High School Endowment Fund, will be Saturday, May 5 at Tamarack Golf Course in Shiloh. The mission of the fund is to help secure the future of quality programs offered to students at OTHS. Registration is at 3:30 p.m., with shotgun start at 4:30 p.m. Cost for the nine-hole, four-person scramble is $200 per team ($50 per person) and includes greens fees, cart, dinner, attendance and contest prizes, and awards. For more information, contact chairpersons Ryan Brown at 618-628-3400 or rbrown@evergreenstl.com; Jason Williams at 309-287-5769 or jwilliams4@maryville.edu; or Dan Jackson at 618-550-4525 or danjackson@carrolltonbanking.com.
O’Fallon Garden Club plant sale: The O’Fallon Garden Club will have a plant sale Saturday, May 5 from 8:30 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of First United Methodist Church, located at U.S. 50 at Smiley Street. The club will offer perennials, annuals, vegetable seedlings, herbs, and shrubs at the sale. Master Gardens and Master Naturalists will also be there to answer questions.
Comments