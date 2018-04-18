OTHS has four teams place at computer contest at SWIC

O'Fallon Township High School students had a good showing at the 26th annual High School Computer Contest held at Southwestern Illinois College.
A total of 100 students on 24 teams from seven area high schools participated in the Software Applications, Computer Programming and Web Design categories of the contest held at the SWIC Belleville Campus.
OTHS teams placed second in Software Applications, third in the Computer Programming, and took home second- and third-place finishes in Web Design.
Comments