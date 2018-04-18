O’Fallon Township High School Team students claimed second place honors in the Software Applications division of the High School Computer Contest at SWIC. Pictured, from left, are students Eric Largent, Mary Orf, Katie Comeaux, Trey Meyer; and SWIC Business Division Dean Janet Fontenot, Ed.D.
O’Fallon Township High School Team students claimed second place honors in the Software Applications division of the High School Computer Contest at SWIC. Pictured, from left, are students Eric Largent, Mary Orf, Katie Comeaux, Trey Meyer; and SWIC Business Division Dean Janet Fontenot, Ed.D. Dena Woods SWIC
OTHS has four teams place at computer contest at SWIC

April 18, 2018 01:05 PM

O'Fallon Township High School students had a good showing at the 26th annual High School Computer Contest held at Southwestern Illinois College.

A total of 100 students on 24 teams from seven area high schools participated in the Software Applications, Computer Programming and Web Design categories of the contest held at the SWIC Belleville Campus.

OTHS teams placed second in Software Applications, third in the Computer Programming, and took home second- and third-place finishes in Web Design.

