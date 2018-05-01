Around Town: 1,000 students to show their work to be on display at Shiloh Middle School Art Show

THURSDAY, MAY 3
County Genealogical Society meeting: The St. Clair County Genealogical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 3 at the St. Luke's Parish Hall, 226 N. Church St. in Belleville. Elizabeth Faulbaum Brown's topic will be: “Genealogy 101: Census Through The Decades.” This is the second in the society's Genealogy 101 lecture series. The meeting is free and the public is welcome. Additional information is available on the society's website, stclair-ilgs.org or Facebook.com/SCCGS.
FRIDAY, MAY 4
Shiloh Middle School Art Show: The 17th annual Shiloh School District Art Show at will be Friday, May 4. The evening’s festivities will begin at 6:30 and continue until 8:30 p.m. The halls of the Shiloh Middle School will be filled with the creative endeavors of all the students in the Shiloh School District. Every art student in the Shiloh School District will have at least one artwork in the show. There will be two-dimensional works as well as sculptures. At last count, the walls of Shiloh Middle School will feature over 1,000 original art pieces from our gifted students.
In addition to the students’ work that will be featured, the art show will host a creative environment for children of all ages (adults, too) to make and take art home. The art creative stations will feature activities such as flying dragons, inflatable bubble, stamping patterns, Native American rubbings, VIP name tag design, building blocks, airplane design, animal mask and origami fortune tellers. Participants can make, as may art activities, as they would like. Each station has easy to follow directions to assist in the creation. These interactive stations will be in the Shiloh Middle School cafeteria.
SATURDAY, MAY 5
Panther Open golf scramble: The 17th annual Panther Open, benefiting the O’Fallon Township High School Endowment Fund, will be Saturday, May 5 at Tamarack Golf Course in Shiloh. The mission of the fund is to help secure the future of quality programs offered to students at OTHS. Registration is at 3:30 p.m., with shotgun start at 4:30 p.m. Cost for the nine-hole, four-person scramble is $200 per team ($50 per person) and includes greens fees, cart, dinner, attendance and contest prizes, and awards. For more information, contact chairpersons Ryan Brown at 618-628-3400 or rbrown@evergreenstl.com; Jason Williams at 309-287-5769 or jwilliams4@maryville.edu; or Dan Jackson at 618-550-4525 or danjackson@carrolltonbanking.com.
O’Fallon Garden Club plant sale: The O’Fallon Garden Club will have a plant sale Saturday, May 5 from 8:30 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of First United Methodist Church, located at U.S. 50 at Smiley Street. The club will offer perennials, annuals, vegetable seedlings, herbs, and shrubs at the sale. Master Gardens and Master Naturalists will also be there to answer questions.
MONDAY, MAY 7
Blood drive at YMCA: The Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 7 at the O'Fallon YMCA at 284 N. Seven Hills Road. Donors of all blood types are urged to roll up a sleeve this May to help meet the needs of trauma patients and others with serious medical conditions. Make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). All those who come to donate now through to May 13 will be entered to win one of three $1,000 gift cards to a national home improvement retailer, courtesy of Suburban Propane. (Restrictions apply. More details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Lets-Do-More.)
THURSDAY, MAY 10
Memorial Hospital East Rehab Services open house: Rehabilitation Services at Memorial Hospital East will host an open house showcasing new equipment and services offered in its outpatient clinic for physical, occupational and speech therapy Thursday, May 10, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Memorial East Medical Office Building, 1414 Cross St., Suite 310, in Shiloh. The following equipment and services will be displayed: AlterG Anti-Gravity Treadmill, Biodex SD Balance System, Bioness H200/Saebo Arm devices, Wheelchair Clinic, Flexible Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing disorders, VitalStim unit (neuromuscular electrical stimulation for treatment of swallowing disorders) and Visi-Pitch unit (analysis of voice in the treatment of voice/vocal disorders) and pediatric services. Therapists will be available to demonstrate and explain equipment as well as the array of therapy services they provide. Refreshments and attendance prizes will be available. This program is free of charge. For more information, call 618-607-1301 or visit mymemorialnetwork/events.
FRIDAY, MAY 11
Deadline for senior dinner sign-up: The O’Fallon Township Senior Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. May 17 at the O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., for dinner and entertainment. The event is for O’Fallon Township residents only. Cost is $3. Tickets are available at the township office and must be purchased by May 11.
Pachyderm Club meeting: The Metro East Pachyderm Club meeting will be at noon Friday, May 11 in the Tuscan Room at Bella Milano, 455 Regency Park in O’Fallon. Arrive by 11:30 a.m. to socialize and order lunch. The topic to be discussed will be “Saul Alinsky's rules for radicals.” You do not need to be a Pachyderm member to attend.
TUESDAY, MAY 15
Masons blood drive: The Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 15 at O'Fallon Masonic Lodge 576, 122 E. State St. Donors of all blood types are urged to roll up a sleeve this May to help meet the needs of trauma patients and others with serious medical conditions. Make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
