Softball Panthers power their way to win over Triad

O'Fallon slugged its way to its 12th win of the season on Friday, a 14-2 non-conference road victory over Triad.
The Panthers' offensive attack included 15 total hits, seven doubles and a pair of home runs.
OTHS exploded for six runs in the first inning and never looked back. The Panthers tacked on singles runs in the second and fifth, then scored six more in the sixth inning — a frame that included home runs from both Miley Brunner and Kelly Short.
Brunner ended up with four hits on the afternoon. In addition to the home run, she also had a double, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Short reached base every trip to the plate. She also had two doubles, a walk, three RBIs and three runs scored.
Other Panthers getting multiple hits were Zoie Howard (single, double, RBI), Courtney Keller (single, double, run, two RBIs), and Abigail Wilson (single, double, two RBI, two runs).
Panthers with one hit each were Grace Dumstorff (RBI, run) and Ashley Schloer (double, two runs).
Kaitlin Moore threw three innings to earn the win. She allowed one unearned run on two hits and struck out one. Wilson relieved her and tossed the last three innings, allowing Triad's other run. She gave up six hits and struck out four. Neither pitcher walked a batter.
