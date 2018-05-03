O'Fallon students earn accolades at McKendree Honors Convocation

Outstanding McKendree University students were introduced at the Honors Convocation during the fifth annual Academic Excellence Celebration on April 26.
Erika Brown, a senior religious studies major from O'Fallon, was recognized for excellence in the study of religious studies by the Division of Humanities.
Kaylee Darnall, a senior political science major from O'Fallon, was recognized for excellence in the study of political science by the Division of Social Sciences.
Ciara Jones, a senior biopsychology major from O'Fallon, was recognized for excellence in the study of psychology by the Division of Social Sciences.
Matthew Farber, a post-baccalaureate student business administration major from O'Fallon, was recognized for excellence in the study of business administration by the School of Business MBA program.
Christopher Eddy, a post-baccalaureate student teacher leadership licensure major from O'Fallon, was recognized for excellence in the study of teacher leadership by the School of Education master's degree program.
Jennifer Charles-Ajao, a post-baccalaureate student nursing major from O'Fallon, was recognized for excellence in the study of nursing education by the Division of Nursing master's degree program.
Honorees were selected by full-time faculty members based on four major components of the university's mission: responsible citizenship, engagement, academic excellence and lifelong learning.
Honor Societies
Several honor societies at McKendree also held induction ceremonies at Bothwell Chapel on campus during the university's fifth annual Academic Excellence Celebration, with many local students earning recognition and/or admission.
Tau Sigma
Tau Sigma National Honor Society for Transfer Students has established a new chapter at McKendree University and welcomed its first members on April 26, including:
▪ Anne Britton, a senior elementary education major from O'Fallon;
▪ Kayla Carson, a junior human resource management major from O'Fallon;
▪ Cassandra Powell, a senior sociology-social work major from O'Fallon; and
▪ Amy Signore, a senior nursing major from O'Fallon.
Tau Sigma recognizes and promotes academic excellence and involvement of transfer students and provides opportunities to earn scholarships, attend leadership conferences, take leadership positions at the university, and serve others.
Phi Kappa Phi
Chapter 292 of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest, largest and most selective all-discipline honor society, welcomed 70 new members, including:
▪ Anna Belmonte, a senior professional writing and rhetoric major from O'Fallon;
▪ Erika Brown, a senior religious studies major from O'Fallon;
▪ Kelsey Cady, a post-baccalaureate student educational administration and leadership major from O'Fallon;
▪ Kristin Calabrese, a post-baccalaureate student teaching major from O'Fallon;
▪ Jennifer Charles-Ajao, a post-baccalaureate student nursing major from O'Fallon; and
▪ Gabraeyel Furmanek, a post-baccalaureate student criminal justice major from O'Fallon;
Founded in 1897, Phi Kappa Phi is the nation's oldest, largest and most selective all-discipline honor society, with only the top percentage of students eligible for membership.
Pi Gamma Mu
McKendree University's chapter of the international honor society for the social sciences initiated new members and installed new officers on April 26, including:
▪ Lori Mueller, a junior sociology-criminal justice major from O'Fallon;
▪ Cassandra Powell, a senior sociology-social work major from O'Fallon;
▪ Darionne Smith, a senior psychology major from O'Fallon;
Pi Gamma Mu recognizes good scholarship and promotes excellence through enriching service projects, publications, a scholarship program and guest lecture grants to its chapters.
Kappa Delta Pi
McKendree University's Chi Mu chapter of Kappa Delta Pi international honor society in education welcomed 36 new members. Among the new members were:
▪ Anne Britton, a senior from O'Fallon;
▪ Amber Hooker, a post-baccalaureate student from O'Fallon; and
▪ Alexis Patch, a first-year from O'Fallon.
Founded in 1911, Kappa Delta Pi inducts individuals who have exhibited the ideals of scholarship, integrity of service, and commitment to excellence in teaching and allied professions. It is the largest honor society in education, representing over 600 chapters and more than 60,000 active members. McKendree's Chi Mu chapter celebrates its 22nd anniversary this year.
