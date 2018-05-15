Around Town: Township to have 'AARP Safe Driving for Seniors' course

SATURDAY, MAY 19
“Intergenerational Bingo” for kids, senior: The O’Fallon Public Library and Cambridge House of O’Fallon will be sponsoring an “Intergenerational Bingo” on Saturday, May 19. The bingo and picnic, which will be held at the library from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. is for kids ages 4 -12 and senior adults age 65 and older. You must RSVP by May 16 through the O’Fallon Public library website (under their event tab). If you are unable to RSVP by website, you may contact Michelle Carr at 618-206-4113, and she will then register for you. There will be prizes, food from Texas Roadhouse, and ice cream from Dairy Queen.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 23
AARP Safe Driving for Seniors: A two-day course designed to help older drivers improve their driving skills will be offered at the O'Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St. The class will be from noon to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 23 and Thursday, May 24. Course material is $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-members. AARP members must bring their card to class. The class has been approved by the Illinois Secretary of State in compliance with a law passed for an insurance discount. By completing the class, drivers may be eligible for a discount on auto insurance. Call the township office at 618-632-3517.
THURSDAY, MAY 24
O’Fallon EMS open: The O’Fallon Public Safety Department will be hosting an EMS Open House on Thursday, May 24 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Fire Station No. 4, located at 1215 Taylor Road.
“Our EMS Department provides critical emergency medical services that are second to none. I encourage everyone to join us in celebrating EMS week by attending the EMS Open House,” said Mayor Herb Roach. “The event is free and there will be fun for all ages.”
The event will include many fun activities for children and adults including tours of the EMS/Fire Headquarters building, CPR simulation, blood pressure screenings, a landing by the Air Medical Helicopter, weather permitting, and a live extrication performed by the O’Fallon Fire Department.
Free hot dogs and chips will be served.
THURSDAY, MAY 31
St. E’s Memorial Butterfly Release: HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital and HSHS Hospice Southern Illinois invite community members to join them for a butterfly release. Butterflies will be released in memory of loved ones on May 31 at 6 p.m. at the hospital, located at 1 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd. in O’Fallon. Guests are also invited to attend a short reception following the release. “The butterfly represents the transformation of the spirit as our loved ones transition from this life,” said Ashley Dillingham, Outreach Representative for HSHS Hospice Southern Illinois. “We look forward to sharing in this special time with our community.”
FRIDAY, JUNE 1
O’Fallon Volunteer Fire Company golf tournament: The 19th annual Spring Golf Classic befitting the O’Fallon Volunteer Fire Company will be on Friday, June 1 at Tamarack Country Club in Shiloh. The 18-hold, four-person scramble begins with a shotgun start promptly at 11 a.m. Cost is $320 per team ($80 per person). Registration fee includes green fees and cart, cash prizes to top teams in each flight, refreshments, longest drive competition, lunch at the turn, closet to the pin competition, dinner after the tournament, and a hole-in-one prize. For further information, contact Jennifer Valentine, golf committee chair, at 618-550-9313 or jvalentine@ofallon.org.
SUNDAY, JUNE 3
O’Fallon Food Pantry Golf Tournament: The 22nd annual Pete MacLaughlin Memorial Golf Tournament for the O’Fallon Food Pantry will be held on Sunday, June 3 at Tamarack Golf Club in Shiloh. Cost is $65. Check in begins at noon. The scramble will be followed by a meal, prizes, and auction. For individual and team registration, donations or further information, contact Roy Carlson at 618-624-1711.
MONDAY, JUNE 4
Big Brothers Big Sisters Ladies Golf Tournament: A ladies golf tournament benefitting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois will be held on Monday, June 4 at The Orchards Golf Course in Belleville. Breakfast is at 7 a.m., with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. There will be lunch, shopping and an awards reception following play. Cost is $100 per golfer and includes green fees, cart, breakfast, lunch, and the awards reception. The tournament is a nine-hold, four-person scramble. For information about sponsorship and registration, call 618-398-3162, email nataliej@bbbsil.org or visit bbbsil.org.
TUESDAY, JUNE 5
O’Fallon Garden Club meeting: The next meeting of the O’Fallon Garden Club will be held on Tuesday, June 5 at Rock Springs Park, 1428 E. 3rd St. in O'Fallon. Social time starts at 6 p.m., and the meeting starts at 6:30. The program will be Carol Schlitt of Safe & Savory solutions. If you like to learn to safely preserve food, Carol is the one to call. She has trained many master food preservers, whether it's hands-on classes or a food preservation demonstration, you will learn the correct and safe way to preserve foods for you and your family. This event is free and is open to the public. All ages are welcome. Club work days have started and are on Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon, weather permitting. Come play in the dirt; bring gloves and water. You can dig deeper at ofallongardenclub.com or find the O'Fallon Garden Club on Facebook.
