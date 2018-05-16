Emails fuel call for resignation of O'Fallon school board member 'branded as a racist'

Community members attending an O'Fallon School District 90 board meeting Tuesday night demanded that a board member resign for being a "racist and bigot," with one parent reading controversial emails sent by the board member to the district superintendent.
But, the board member under fire, Steve Springer, told all who attended that he "will not resign." He said he is being falsely accused of being racist.
School board member Jason Boone expressed his own outrage with recent comments made by Springer, and ensured attendees that he and other board members "do not share the same views as him." During the meeting he asked the superintendent to draft a resolution asking for Springer's resignation, which would be considered at the June meeting.
Hundreds poured into the auditorium of Edward A. Fulton Junior High School for the meeting, which was held there to accommodate the expected large attendance due to a Facebook group called "Stand Up At the D90 Board Meeting."
The group was created in response to recent comments from Springer after he challenged the reading of a children's book, "Justice Makes A Difference: The Story of Miss Freedom Fighter," at the O'Fallon Public Library in April, saying it was "inappropriate" and considered it political indoctrination.
Ray Roskos, who has two children in District 90, spoke again during the second public comment portion of the meeting. He read aloud two emails from Springer to Carrie Hruby, district superintendent, which he said he obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request.
The two emails detail Springer questioning policy on how to address accommodating a transgender student.
"It seems you have decided to change the God-given biological makeup of this student without input from a court, the BOE or God. The child is a girl. She needs to be referred to as a girl. I am sad she is having such problems and is confused," Springer wrote in one of the emails concerning the transgender student.
In another email, Springer made a remark about accommodating the various needs of students.
"Next up?? Yes, next will be a place for Mohamed to wash his little feet and face Mecca three times during the school day," Springer wrote to Hruby.
Boone said he found the emails from Springer to be "disgusting."
"Mr. Springer spent twenty minutes, pontificating on how he was characterized and his comments weren’t racist or bigoted. He defiantly chastised those of us who spoke out against his comments as having racial animus," Roskos said after the meeting.
While acting as a parent during the meeting, Roskos is also the Illinois Federation of Teachers field director.
Roskos asserted that recent email correspondences between Springer and Hruby "clearly, without question, shows he wasn’t truthful with his constituents."
"His email shows he indeed does have racial, LGBT, and religious animus toward people that are different than him. There is no place in our wonderfully diverse public school system for anyone that has extremist views like Mr. Springer has," Roskos said.
Other parents expressed their concern surrounding Springer's comments on the book read at a recent library event for children.
Joe Cipfl, 20-plus year science teacher at Fulton Jr. High, said he's taught "over 4,000 students from a very wide variety of racial, ethnic, religious and socioeconomic backgrounds ... without question or even giving it a second thought," as his "duty as an educator, and it's a moral code that I live by."
"I truly believe that the diversity of our school district and our community gives us strength and fosters better understanding among people. Mr. Springer, I don't know what inspired you to make the public comments you did ... regardless of your motivation I find your comments absolutely reprehensible," Cipfl said.
Cipfl called into question Springer's credibility and "ability to make sound inclusive decisions."
Patrick Lawler, who grew up in O'Fallon but now resides in Bloomington-Normal, said that in his "12 years as a teacher I’ve never heard the term social justice depicted in a negative manner. The term is basically synonymous for civic engagement and helping people ... the O'Fallon Library should be applauded for putting on this program, not chastised."
Lawler created the Facebook page called 'Stand Up At the D90 Board Meeting,' to "take a stand with Justice" and solicit increased attendance at Tuesday's meeting. Since the meeting, a similar event has been created for the June board meeting.
"In attacking the library program and the book in question, he said that it didn't represent the culture of the entire community. What does he mean by the entire community? Students of color make up 30 percent of the student body in District 90," Lawler said.
He went on, "If you don't consider them to be part of the community, you have no place on a school board making decisions that impact them on a daily basis ... we need to be inclusive of all historical narratives and make sure that children of all backgrounds see themselves represented in the literature and stories to which they are exposed."
Springer said he is being wrongly "branded as a racist" for his comments at the April 16 O'Fallon City Council meeting questioning the library's selection of the book.
During that April meeting, Springer asked if the age group of the children, of about 5 years old, was appropriate to explore ideas of social justice, and whether the program "provided a platform for social indoctrination.'"
On Tuesday night, Springer responded to the inquiries from community members.
"Here's the truth of the matter, when I spoke at the April 16 City Council meeting I was not objecting to the book, it's subject matter, its author and/or its presenter. There was never any objection to disrupt that library program ever, I simply objected to the political overtones," Springer said.
More than 120 teachers sporting T-shirts identifying them as members of the O'Fallon Classroom Federation of Teachers Local 628 attended the meeting to enforce a phrase brandished on their shirts, "Solidarity Is Strength."
Every time Springer spoke, about 120 teachers held up uniform red signs with black letters reading, 'Enough.'
At one point during the meeting,Springer called attention to the group's actions, and his wife, Robin Springer, who is also president of the Metro East Pachyderm Club, stood up and called out saying, "I think this is bullying."
About five of the nearly two dozen people who addressed the board rallied in support of Springer, calling him "honorable" and one who has served his community for years in a positive way.
"(He) challenged the reading program in question. He is now unjustly attacked ... The residents of O'Fallon know Mr. Springer has no racial animus, that he sees people in a positive light and is dedicated to the safety and education of our children," Ron Davinroy, of O'Fallon, said.
The rest of the commenters voiced opposition to his remarks, some calling them "reprehensible" or "disgusting."
