There used to be more to O'Fallon's name

When O’Fallon was first laid out and lots sold in May 1854, it was called "O’Fallon Station" after the Ohio & Mississippi Railroad station and water tank that once stood, until 1889, on the north side of the railroad in the 100 block of E. State Street.
It didn’t take long for the post office to move operations from Shiloh to the new town, presumably to take advantage of mail by rail. The change officially happened Dec. 22, 1854, though it may have taken a few weeks to complete.
There were certainly reports of misdirected and generally messed up delivery for a while. Interestingly, the post office decided to call their new home "O’Fallon Depot," instead of "Station." Postmarks carried that name until Mar. 22, 1888 when “Depot” was dropped. It’s been just O’Fallon ever since.
Shiloh, incidentally, did get its post office back in 1858, but lost it again in 1911.
75 years ago
May 20, 1943
Actor William Holden has now legally adopted his screen name and his wife, actress Brenda Marshall, dropped hers. Holden, a lieutenant in the Army Air Forces, obtained permission in Superior Court at Los Angeles to drop his real name, William Franklin Beedle. His wife took her maiden and married names, Ardis Ankerson Holden. Holden, a native of O’Fallon, is a son of Mr. and Mrs. Wm. F. Beedle of South Pasadena, Calif.
50 years ago
May 23, 1968
Contracts were awarded and construction is to begin on a new 12,231-square-foot gymnasium and cafeteria addition to St. Clare school at Third and Cherry, it was announced today by the Rev. Edmund Lugge, pastor of the church. Ground-breaking and blessing of the site of the new building will be at 12:45 p.m. Sunday, following noon Mass. The new building will be named Goelz Hall, after the Rev. John Goelz, former pastor of the church, who died two years ago after serving for many years. The cost was put at $154,958.
Comments