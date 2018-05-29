Could tiny houses in O'Fallon help solve problem of veteran homelessness?

In the next few months, a Veterans Community Project to provide tiny homes for homeless veterans is exploring the possibility of a site in O’Fallon.

Steve Russel, of U.S. Rep. Mike Bost’s office, is working on the project, along with city and the O’Fallon VFW.

O’Fallon Mayor Herb Roach said the goal is to transition homeless veterans into regular home life.

“The project is set up to help homeless veterans that need and want help to get their feet back on the ground. If there was ever a group that deserves a helping hand, it is those that have served our country,” he said. “At this time, they are looking at different sites and seeing which is affordable and will work best for the project.”

The Veterans Community Project is a nonprofit dedicated to eliminating veteran homelessness by providing transitional housing and enabling access to exceptional 360-degree service solutions in partnership with other organizations, Russel said.

“Homelessness and especially veteran homelessness is a serious issue, and the greater St. Louis area is no exception. By providing a community center in which veterans organizations can serve the veteran community they create a safe and inviting environment for all veterans. The tiny houses allow for a transitional housing option for our homeless veterans to live in while they receive the wrap-around services,” Russel said.

“They are currently evaluating several locations in the metro-east, and one of the proposed locations is in O’Fallon,” he said.

A development requires a minimum of five acres in which a community center and approximately 50 tiny homes will be placed, Russel said.

“The metro-east is home to over 60,000 veterans, and O’Fallon is a great location in that it boasts a large military and veteran population that is very active within the community. This sense of kinship is necessary for any project of this type to succeed. They are also evaluating other locations in St. Clair and Madison County,” Russel said.

Roach said he brought the matter to the council several weeks ago.

“Just to give them a head’s up and some insight into the project and let them have time to consider any questions they may have prior to it being brought to them for their consideration, and to let the public know, as we try to do with other future programs that may come to the council for consideration,” Roach said.

“There are 18 such sites, with Kansas City the closest,” Roach said. “There are no plans yet, no definite sites yet. It’s just informational and Congressman Bost’s office is looking at several different sites. It’s been very successful.”

Russel and Marcie Wood, representing the O’Fallon VFW, recently attended O’Fallon’s Committee of the Whole meeting.

“Marcia Wood and I partnered together to work towards bringing the VCP to the metro-east, and we have been working with the VCP in a volunteer capacity. I feel this is the perfect opportunity to help bring much-needed services to our nation’s veterans who are most in need,” Russel said.

“Enthusiasm has been tremendous and the VCP has been working with local leaders such as the mayor of O’Fallon, St. Clair County Intergovernmental Affairs, and other prominent groups and individuals to bring this vision to reality,” Russel said.

Russel is a retired U.S. Army sergeant, who served 13 years and was deployed to Bosnia and Iraq. He is a recipient of the Purple Heart and Bronze Star medal with valor. He is part of the Wounded Warrior Fellowship Program.

In January, 13 furnished homes opened in a Veterans Village in Kansas City. The community of transitional homes and on-site services is to provide housing stability and address the underlying cause of veterans’ homelessness, with the goal of leading to more successful permanent housing outcomes.

It provides veterans with privacy, a sense of security and the ability to reintegrate at a comfortable pace.

Veteran services, at an on-site community center, will provide mentoring, case management, counseling and linkage to other programs and services.

In Kansas City, the tiny houses are 240 square-feet living spaces with a kitchen, bed and climate control. The veterans can stay six months or a year, and they pay no rent or utilities.

Learning how to budget, grocery shop, cook, and plan in advance are part of the teaching tools.

“In talking with members of Congressman Boss’s staff, the Veterans Administration, VFW and those from the Kansas City site of Tiny Homes for Homeless Veterans, they have a process for selecting candidates.

“They have guidelines that they expect to be followed. They have good oversight of the project. It is not just a place to live or to be put into forever, but it also includes training that they need to help them get on their own and transition in to the work force.

“They look for a site that will give the veterans access to public transportation, easy access to food and other essentials that are needed. It is a project that they start small and make sure that it is developed properly. This is truly a well-organized plan to assist our homeless veterans put their lives back together,” Roach said.

The Veterans Community Project is a not-for-profit that relies on private donations.





Roach said a few groups may be on board to help.

“Since that announcement, I have had different groups say to me that they would be interested in assisting with the project,” he said.