Around Town: Memorial Day services set in O'Fallon

THURSDAY, MAY 24
O’Fallon EMS open: The O’Fallon Public Safety Department will be hosting an EMS Open House on Thursday, May 24 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Fire Station No. 4, located at 1215 Taylor Road.
“Our EMS Department provides critical emergency medical services that are second to none. I encourage everyone to join us in celebrating EMS week by attending the EMS Open House,” said Mayor Herb Roach. “The event is free and there will be fun for all ages.”
The event will include many fun activities for children and adults including tours of the EMS/Fire Headquarters building, CPR simulation, blood pressure screenings, a landing by the Air Medical Helicopter, weather permitting, and a live extrication performed by the O’Fallon Fire Department.
Free hot dogs and chips will be served.
MONDAY, MAY 28
Memorial Day services in O'Fallon: The city of O’Fallon will hold its annual Memorial Day Program on Monday, 28 May at the O’Fallon Veterans Monument, 737 E. Wesley Drive. Pre- and post-service music will be provided by the First Baptist Church Adult Choir. The guest speaker will be Brig. Gen. Kenneth T. Bibb Jr., commander of the 618th Air Operations Center (Tanker Airlift Control Center) at Scott Air Force Base. Participants will include will include the OTHS Air Force JROTC, VFW Post 805, Miss O’Fallon Ava Hipskind, Miss Kat Rubish, David Vittetoe on bagpipes, and the USAF Honor Guard Rifle Team, among many others. The names of 27 newly inscribed veterans will be introduced at this time. The program will commence at 11:30 a.m. Patriotic music selections will begin at approximately 11:15 a.m. Veterans are encouraged to wear their medals and decorations that day. Please bring your own lawn chairs and drinks. Attendees should give themselves a little extra time to arrive, as there will be some traffic redirection that day. Handicapped parking will be available at and near the monument. In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held at First Baptist Church of O’Fallon, 1111 E. U.S. Highway 50.
THURSDAY, MAY 31
St. E’s Memorial Butterfly Release: HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital and HSHS Hospice Southern Illinois invite community members to join them for a butterfly release. Butterflies will be released in memory of loved ones on May 31 at 6 p.m. at the hospital, located at 1 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd. in O’Fallon. Guests are also invited to attend a short reception following the release. “The butterfly represents the transformation of the spirit as our loved ones transition from this life,” said Ashley Dillingham, Outreach Representative for HSHS Hospice Southern Illinois. “We look forward to sharing in this special time with our community.”
FRIDAY, JUNE 1
O’Fallon Volunteer Fire Company golf tournament: The 19th annual Spring Golf Classic befitting the O’Fallon Volunteer Fire Company will be Friday, June 1 at Tamarack Country Club in Shiloh. The 18-hold, four-person scramble begins with a shotgun start promptly at 11 a.m. Cost is $320 per team ($80 per person). Registration fee includes green fees and cart, cash prizes to top teams in each flight, refreshments, longest drive competition, lunch at the turn, closet to the pin competition, dinner after the tournament, and a hole-in-one prize. For further information, contact Jennifer Valentine, golf committee chair, at 618-550-9313 or jvalentine@ofallon.org.
SUNDAY, JUNE 3
O’Fallon Food Pantry Golf Tournament: The 22nd annual Pete MacLaughlin Memorial Golf Tournament for the O’Fallon Food Pantry will be held on Sunday, June 3 at Tamarack Golf Club in Shiloh. Cost is $65. Check in begins at noon. The scramble will be followed by a meal, prizes, and auction. For individual and team registration, donations or further information, contact Roy Carlson at 618-624-1711.
MONDAY, JUNE 4
Big Brothers Big Sisters Ladies Golf Tournament: A ladies golf tournament benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois will be Monday, June 4 at The Orchards Golf Course in Belleville. Breakfast is at 7 a.m., with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. There will be lunch, shopping and an awards reception following play. Cost is $100 per golfer and includes green fees, cart, breakfast, lunch, and the awards reception. The tournament is a nine-hold, four-person scramble. For information about sponsorship and registration, call 618-398-3162, email nataliej@bbbsil.org or visit bbbsil.org.
TUESDAY, JUNE 5
O’Fallon Garden Club meeting: The next meeting of the O’Fallon Garden Club will be Tuesday, June 5 at Rock Springs Park, 1428 E. 3rd St. in O'Fallon. Social time starts at 6 p.m., and the meeting starts at 6:30. The program will be Carol Schlitt of Safe & Savory solutions. If you like to learn to safely preserve food, Carol is the one to call. She has trained many master food preservers, whether it's hands-on classes or a food preservation demonstration, you will learn the correct and safe way to preserve foods for you and your family. This event is free and is open to the public. All ages are welcome. Club work days have started and are on Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon, weather permitting. Come play in the dirt; bring gloves and water. You can dig deeper at ofallongardenclub.com or find the O'Fallon Garden Club on Facebook.
Red Cross blood drives: The Red Cross will have a blood drive from 3 to 7 p.m. June 5 at St. Clare School, 214 W. 3rd St. in O’Fallon. There will be another drive that day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Memorial Hospital East, 1404 Cross St. in Shiloh. The public is asked to schedule an appointment to help ensure that hospitals and patients have the blood they need this summer. Make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
FRIDAY, JUNE 8
Red Cross blood drive: The Red Cross will have a blood drive from 3 to 7 p.m. June 8 at the Shiloh Senior Center, 1 Park Drive in Shiloh. The public is asked to schedule an appointment to help ensure that hospitals and patients have the blood they need this summer. Make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-733-2767.
MONDAY, JUNE 11
PEG Golf Scramble registration deadline: PEG Helpline to will hold a golf scramble Saturday, June 16 at Tamarack Country Club in Shiloh help build awareness for those affected by domestic violence. Registration is at noon, and there will be a shotgun start at 1 p.m. for the 18-hold, four-person scramble. Cost is $85 per player. Entry fees include: green fees, cart rental, post-tournament dinner and prizes. Guests are welcome for dinner and post-tournament awards for $15 per person. Visit pegcanhelp.com for additional information or contact Rachel (Embrich) Budko at 618-534-4918 or events@pegcanhelp.com. Deadline to register is Monday, June 11.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 13
Shiloh Music in the Park: “Music in the Park,” free concerts held under the pavilion by the water tower in Shiloh Community Park, will begin on June 13. Concerts are from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The first show will feature country music performers Jim Chadderton and “1st Addition.” Other concerts will be on June 27, Chris Talley (bluegrass); July 11, Alley Kats (big band); July 25, George Portz (bluegrass); Aug. 8, Vince K (variety); and Aug. 22, Mister T & “The Houseshakers” (1950s rock ‘n’ roll). The Shiloh PTO will be selling snacks during the shows.
FRIDAY, JUNE 15
O'Fallon Senior Committee RSVP deadline: The O'Fallon Township Senior Committee will meet for dinner and entertainment at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, June 22 at the O'Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St. This is for O'Fallon Township residents only. Cost is $3. Tickets can be obtained at the township office. The deadline to purchase tickets is Friday, June 15.
Comments