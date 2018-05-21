Take time this Memorial Day to honor our veterans

At the May 21 City Council Meeting, the City Council and I had the great honor of recognizing several veterans of World War II. This was our small way to say, “thank you” to a few of the brave men and women that served in the military during this important time in our nation’s history.
Every day, memories of World War II — its sights and sounds, its terrors and triumphs — disappear. Yielding to the unalterable process of aging, the men and women who fought and won the great conflict are now in their late 80s and 90s. They are passing quickly. According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs statistics, 558,000 of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II were still alive in 2017.
The U.S. entered the war in December 1941 following the attack on Pearl Harbor. Before it was over, Americans had fought on the continents of Europe, Asia, and Africa and in the Atlantic and Pacific oceans. Those who joined up or were drafted were in the military for the duration, however long that might have been.
My father, Herbert R. Roach Sr., was a WWII veteran. He served as a sergeant in the U.S. Army in the Pacific Theater and was among the many troops that moved island to island as they advanced on Japan. He received the Purple Heart for injuries sustained during his service.
It is fitting that we had the chance to honor these WWII veterans at our Council meeting, because next Monday is Memorial Day.
Since the earliest ceremonies in small American towns following the Civil War, we have gathered on Memorial Day to honor and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation. As in those early days of laying wreaths and placing flags, our national day of remembrance is often felt most deeply among the families and communities who have personally lost friends and loved ones.
Memorial Day ceremonies in O’Fallon will be on Monday, May 28. The first event begins at 9 a.m. at the O’Fallon Cemetery on North Oak Street. VFW Post 805 is organizing the program. I will be providing comments, and Jeff Hastings, Illinois state commander for the VFW, will be the featured speaker. The event will include the OTHS band, singing of the national anthem by Kat Rubush, and a three-volley rifle salute.
The next event will be at the O’Fallon Veterans Monument (737 E. Wesley Drive), beginning at 11:30 a.m. The names of 27 newly inscribed veterans will be introduced during the event, which also includes music and guest speaker, Brig. Gen. Kenneth T. Bibb Jr. I will be giving the welcoming remarks. Veterans are encouraged to wear their medals and decorations to the ceremonies. In case of inclement weather, it will be held at the First Baptist Church of O’Fallon (1111 E. U.S. 50).
