O'Fallon had frequent federal raids during Prohibition

Prohibition was a time of often creative, though illegal, free enterprise.
Federal agents regularly visited O’Fallon during those days to stamp out such business ventures. On one July 3 visit in 1928, they “slipped quietly” into town at 9 p.m. and visited Christ Schempp’s home. There they found “200 quart bottles of home-brewed beer, three gallons of whiskey and 30-gallon crocks containing beer in fermentation.”
After saving samples for evidence, the bottles and crocks, still filled with illegal brew, were destroyed by pitching them out a window. All this in front of a large crowd that had gathered to watch the show.
Meanwhile, other agents paid a visit to George Mueller’s “soft drink parlor.” He had a more impressive stock of “400 quarts of home-brewed beer, two gallons of white mule and a large quantity of beer in stage of fermentation,” plus five gallons of alcohol. All that merchandise was destroyed, as well.
Both brewers were arrested, taken to East St. Louis, and later released after posting $2,000 bond.
75 years ago
May 27, 1943
A class of 46 students, 23 boys and 23 girls, of O’Fallon Township High School will receive their diplomas at the annual commencement exercises to be held in the high school auditorium Friday evening at 8 o’clock. This was 10 students fewer than in 1942. Miss Jacqueline Sollis, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ted Sollis, was the honor student of the class, completing the four-year term with an average of 92 percent.
50 years ago
May 30, 1968
St. Clare parish will mark its 100th anniversary with a series of events, starting with a reunion and a pageant depicting the life of the parish. A centennial concelebrated Mass was June 5 on St. Clare school grounds with The Most Rev. Albert Zuroweste, D.D., then Bishop of Belleville, was celebrant.
