New weather sirens will be placed at O'Fallon parks

A severe weather alert system will be installed soon at both the O’Fallon Family Sports Park and Community Park to better address safety concerns.
The O’Fallon City Council approved spending $24,000 for the Perry Weather Lightning Detection System that will provide warnings
“This is a safety issue. We’ve had nothing out there,” said O’Fallon Parks Director Mary Jeanne Hutchison. “We’ve been wanting to do this for a long time. The nice thing is that it won’t be, ‘Maybe lightning is coming here,’ but actual weather reports, with the strobe light and beeping to alert everyone, and much more.”
Players, coaches, parents and guests will be safer in inclement weather with this notification system.
When the siren goes off, players must leave the field until the strobe light stops and the all-clear siren goes off. There is a countdown clock for weather delay that resets whenever lightning strikes.
The system provides real time weather updates through mobile and web-based application. It provides a cell phone app, live feeds, and meteorologists available 24/7. The system pulls weather data from local airports.
It can be modified to not only inclement weather but all emergency situations. The system can be developed to fit the city’s needs, staff reports noted.
The purchase includes hardware, software and consulting. It is solar-powered and does not need maintenance.
Weather alerts can also include freezing weather temperature alerts. It also has adjustable alert zones, such as 5 miles out, 10 miles out, and so forth.
“It’s a very good move by the parks department,” Mayor Herb Roach said.
Eric Van Hook, director of public safety, concurred.
“Very forward thinking on the parks’ department’s behalf,” he said.
Other Business
In other action, the council purchased a pre-driven 2010 International Bus from Southern Bus and Mobility for the city’s summer camp program.
The program has increased in the number of children participating over the years, and when it involves taking trips to such attractions as the Saint Louis Zoo and Grant's Farm, the city rents buses from the Illinois Central Bus company.
Because these expenses have reached over $6,000 in rental costs, staff recommended that purchasing a second bus would be a better long-term option.
The bus has 42,000 miles, an ADA lift and coach seats with seat belts for $40,000.
The council also approved several ordinances on second reading, including:
▪ The Hampton Inn hotel project at 430 Regency Park has vested rights to proceed with final construction documents.
In 2007, construction of a Hilton Garden Inn, the Conference Center and a 99-room Hampton Inn was approved, but only the Hilton and conference center were completed because of the recession, and the Hampton Inn put on hold without franchise pursued. The developer has recently regained the rights and is in the process of finalizing the Hampton Inn project.
With council approval, the developer retains the zoning issued in 2007. The developer has been able to show in good faith the unrecoverable substantial expenditures regarding the development of the Hampton Inn.
▪ Closed out the original O’Fallon Tax Increment Financing Redevelopment Project Area No. 1, which was created in 1995, because the redevelopment agreement between the city and Porter Road, doing business as Halloran Construction, on the Rasp Farm project is due to expire June 19.
In 2010, the city had expanded the boundaries to include the Rasp Farm property on Lincoln to relieve flooding problems in the Southview Gardens subdivision and promote economic development.
The ordinance also provides for the collection of the full 23rd year tax increment, as allowed in the state TIF law. While the allowable reimbursable projects in the agreement must be complete by June 19, the city will collect tax increment through Dec. 31.
▪ Changed Elm Street to Habitat Way between Behrens Drive to the east and Carson Drive to the west. With the recent annexation of the Carson-Behrens neighborhood, the city now had two Elm Streets. To avoid confusion and eliminate the redundancy, the city wanted to rename it Habitat Way because of the extensive investment and redevelopment in the neighborhood by Habitat for Humanity. No property owners were inconvenienced.
▪ Planned use rezoning request for Faith Lutheran Church, 520 E. U.S. Highway 50, to construct a 11,070-square foot addition to the existing facility, to be used as a multi-purpose room, and expanding the parking lot for 165 parking spaces.
▪ Rezoned the Timpson project at 1255 Taylor Road to rural residential. Shawn and Jessica Timpson plan to build a home on a 6.64-acre tract of land that would be subdivided off the overall 17.35-acre tract of land currently owned by city. It is just west of the Fire Department Engine House No. 4 /Headquarters and currently zoned agricultural.
The council advanced a proposed Tommy’s Car Wash at 1701 W. Highway 50, a vacant used car lot, to its June 4 meeting.
In public comments, Ed Martinez, commander of the O’Fallon VFW, reminded everyone of the two Memorial Day events coming up.
The VFW has organized the first program, which will be held at 9 a.m. at the City of O’Fallon Cemetery, located on N. Oak Street. The program includes a flag presentation, a speech by VFW Illinois State Commander Jeff Hastings, Mayor Roach, and a three-volley rifle salute. In addition to the morning ceremonies, the Sgt. Charles A. Fricke gravesite memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. at the Mount Carmel Cemetery.
The second program will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the City of O’Fallon Veterans Monument, 737 E. Wesley Drive. Brig. Gen. Kenneth T. Bibb, Jr., commander of 618th Air Operations Center at Scott AFB, is the guest speaker. The names of 27 newly inscribed veterans will be introduced during the ceremony. In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held at the First Baptist Academy Church of O’Fallon, 1111 E. U.S. Highway 50.
City Hall will be closed Memorial Day.
Roach said his Saturday hours are adjusted May 26 because of O’Fallon Township High School graduation that morning. He will be available from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday instead.
Roach asked for a moment of silence for the family of Brennen Willis, the 28-year-old O’Fallon man who went missing in Little Rock, Arkansas, on Saturday night. He had been there for a wedding; his body was found Monday in the Arkansas River.
Known as Bryn, he worked part-time for the city’s parks department for nine years. Several people from O’Fallon traveled to Little Rock to help search, including Alderman Mark Morton, the mayor said.
“Please keep the Willis family in your prayers,” Roach said before the meeting was adjourned.
