Around Town: O'Fallon Youth Fishing Derby is this weekend

THURSDAY, MAY 31
St. E’s Memorial Butterfly Release: HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital and HSHS Hospice Southern Illinois invite community members to join them for a butterfly release. Butterflies will be released in memory of loved ones on May 31 at 6 p.m. at the hospital, located at 1 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd. in O’Fallon. Guests are also invited to attend a short reception following the release. “The butterfly represents the transformation of the spirit as our loved ones transition from this life,” said Ashley Dillingham, Outreach Representative for HSHS Hospice Southern Illinois. “We look forward to sharing in this special time with our community.”
FRIDAY, JUNE 1
O’Fallon Volunteer Fire Company golf tournament: The 19th annual Spring Golf Classic befitting the O’Fallon Volunteer Fire Company will be Friday, June 1 at Tamarack Country Club in Shiloh. The 18-hold, four-person scramble begins with a shotgun start promptly at 11 a.m. Cost is $320 per team ($80 per person). Registration fee includes green fees and cart, cash prizes to top teams in each flight, refreshments, longest drive competition, lunch at the turn, closet to the pin competition, dinner after the tournament, and a hole-in-one prize. For further information, contact Jennifer Valentine, golf committee chair, at 618-550-9313 or jvalentine@ofallon.org.
SATURDAY, JUNE 2
Youth Fishing Derby: The annual Youth Fishing Derby hosted by the O’Fallon Township Youth Committee, will be on June 2 at O’Fallon Sportsman’s Lake, 1024 Scott-Troy Road. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. Fishing runs from 9 to 11 am., with awards to follow. The derby is for children ages 14 and under. Bring your own fishing pole. Bait will be provided. Lunch available at a small cost.
St. Clair County Garden Tour: University of Illinois Extension Master Gardeners, in partnership with the St. Clair County Extension and Education Foundation is hosting a Garden Tour that is open to the public. The 2018 Gardens in Bloom tour hosts eight gardens in The Orchards area of Belleville. The tour is on Saturday, June 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (rain or shine). Tickets are $10 in advance and will be $12 on tour day. Tickets are on sale now at Sandy’s Back Porch, Effinger’s Garden Center (both locations), Creative Landscapes Garden Center, Terry’s Home & Garden Center, Ace Hardware of O’Fallon, Dintelmann’s Nursery & Garden Center, Eckert’s Country Store, Hometown Ace Hardware on West Main St. in Belleville and University of Illinois Extension offices in Collinsville and Waterloo. There will also be a plant sale and raffle for some gardening items on tour day at the Orchards Golf Club, located at 1499 Golf Course Drive, Belleville. Garden tour tickets are not required at the plant sale/raffle. Raffle drawings will be at 1:00 p.m. You need not be present to win. The gardens on the tour are all private residences and you may visit them in any order you wish. You will receive the addresses with your ticket purchase. The St. Clair County Extension & Education Foundation raises funds to support University of Illinois Extension programs. These programs include 4-H, Master Gardeners and Master Naturalist. If you have any questions about this tour, contact Sarah Ruth as 618-939-3434 or ruth1@illinois.edu.
SUNDAY, JUNE 3
O’Fallon Food Pantry Golf Tournament:The 22nd annual Pete MacLaughlin Memorial Golf Tournament for the O’Fallon Food Pantry will be held on Sunday, June 3 at Tamarack Golf Club in Shiloh. Cost is $65. Check in begins at noon. The scramble will be followed by a meal, prizes, and auction. For individual and team registration, donations or further information, contact Roy Carlson at 618-624-1711.
St. Clare Feast of Corpus Christ: St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church will celebrate the Feast of Corpus Christi with a Eucharistic Procession at 11:45 a.m. on Sunday, June 3. All are welcome to join the procession from St. Clare Church to the St. Clare School Chapel in O’Fallon. Catholics throughout the world have a rich tradition of celebrating the Feast of Corpus Christi — the Body and Blood of our Lord Jesus — each year with processions through the streets to show publicly that God sent His Son into the world to redeem people and continues to send His Son, as seen in the Holy Eucharist that Catholics receive during Mass. St. Clare Church continues that tradition each year with a prayerful procession, which includes a gold monstrance carrying a consecrated host, in O’Fallon. The procession, led by the Knights of Columbus and Deacon John Gomez, will begin at St. Clare Church, 1411 Cross St. in O’Fallon, after the 10:30 a.m. Mass. It will travel north along Lincoln with a stop at the Bank of O’Fallon parking lot. It will then proceed to Third Street, where the procession will turn to travel west two blocks to the St. Clare School Chapel (the former St. Clare Parish Church) at Third and Oak for closing prayers.
MONDAY, JUNE 4
Big Brothers Big Sisters Ladies Golf Tournament: A ladies golf tournament benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois will be Monday, June 4 at The Orchards Golf Course in Belleville. Breakfast is at 7 a.m., with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. There will be lunch, shopping and an awards reception following play. Cost is $100 per golfer and includes green fees, cart, breakfast, lunch, and the awards reception. The tournament is a nine-hold, four-person scramble. For information about sponsorship and registration, call 618-398-3162, email nataliej@bbbsil.org or visit bbbsil.org.
Church provides free community meals: Free, hot meals will be served restaurant-style each Monday evening in June at Faith Lutheran Church, 510 East U.S. Highway 50 in O'Fallon. All are invited and welcome. Meals are served in the Fellowship Hall from 5: to 6:30 p.m. For more information, call the church at 618-632-5562.
TUESDAY, JUNE 5
O’Fallon Garden Club meeting:The next meeting of the O’Fallon Garden Club will be Tuesday, June 5 at Rock Springs Park, 1428 E. 3rd St. in O'Fallon. Social time starts at 6 p.m., and the meeting starts at 6:30. The program will be Carol Schlitt of Safe & Savory solutions. If you like to learn to safely preserve food, Carol is the one to call. She has trained many master food preservers, whether it's hands-on classes or a food preservation demonstration, you will learn the correct and safe way to preserve foods for you and your family. This event is free and is open to the public. All ages are welcome. Club work days have started and are on Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon, weather permitting. Come play in the dirt; bring gloves and water. You can dig deeper at ofallongardenclub.com or find the O'Fallon Garden Club on Facebook.
Red Cross blood drives: The Rotary Club of O'Fallon will sponsor a Red Cross blood drive Tuesday, June 5 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the St. Clare School cafeteria, 214 W. Third St. in O'Fallon. To schedule an appointment, go to the Red Cross website, redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code RotaryOfallon. Walk-ins also welcome. Please bring a valid photo ID. Each donor will receive a free e-mail $5 Amazon.com gift card, courtesy of Suburban Propane.
There will be another drive that day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Memorial Hospital East, 1404 Cross St. in Shiloh. The public is asked to schedule an appointment to help ensure that hospitals and patients have the blood they need this summer. Make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 6
Xi Chi meeting: XI Chi Chapter 5456 of ESA International will be held on Wednesday, June 6 at 6 p.m. at St. Clair Bowl in Fairview Heights. Those interested in becoming directly involved in support of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Easter Seals or the club’s Hope for Heroes Program orwho are interested in becoming involved and helping others, can contact Fran Harris Shaffer at 618-593-3488 or email bootscutie@hotmail.com. If you want to check out Xi Chi Chapter or Epsilon Sigma, go online at xi-chi.org or find them on Facebook.
FRIDAY, JUNE 8
Red Cross blood drive:The Red Cross will have a blood drive from 3 to 7 p.m. June 8 at the Shiloh Senior Center, 1 Park Drive in Shiloh. The public is asked to schedule an appointment to help ensure that hospitals and patients have the blood they need this summer. Make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-733-2767.
MONDAY, JUNE 11
PEG Golf Scramble registration deadline:PEG Helpline to will hold a golf scramble Saturday, June 16 at Tamarack Country Club in Shiloh help build awareness for those affected by domestic violence. Registration is at noon, and there will be a shotgun start at 1 p.m. for the 18-hold, four-person scramble. Cost is $85 per player. Entry fees include: green fees, cart rental, post-tournament dinner and prizes. Guests are welcome for dinner and post-tournament awards for $15 per person. Visit pegcanhelp.com for additional information or contact Rachel (Embrich) Budko at 618-534-4918 or events@pegcanhelp.com. Deadline to register is Monday, June 11.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 13
Shiloh Music in the Park: “Music in the Park,” free concerts held under the pavilion by the water tower in Shiloh Community Park, will begin on June 13. Concerts are from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The first show will feature country music performers Jim Chadderton and “1st Addition.” Other concerts will be on June 27, Chris Talley (bluegrass); July 11, Alley Kats (big band); July 25, George Portz (bluegrass); Aug. 8, Vince K (variety); and Aug. 22, Mister T & “The Houseshakers” (1950s rock ‘n’ roll). The Shiloh PTO will be selling snacks during the shows.
FRIDAY, JUNE 15
O'Fallon Senior Committee RSVP deadline: The O'Fallon Township Senior Committee will meet for dinner and entertainment at 5:30 p.m. on June 21 at the O'Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St. This is for O'Fallon Township residents only. Cost is $3. Tickets can be obtained at the township office. The deadline to purchase tickets is Friday, June 15.
