Parades marked O'Fallon Memorial Day services in 1908

Memorial Day 1908 was full of activities for O’Fallonites.
Back then, the O’Fallon Memorial Association was generally in charge of the events. The association consisted of representatives of almost all the various organization in town.
The day began in Shiloh with Civil War veterans and residents attending morning services.
After lunch, a parade organized on East First Street, which wound its way through downtown, ending up in City Park behind City Hall at Washington and Lincoln. Someone counted 459 marchers in the parade, which comprised 21 groups, including a band.
At the park, the crowd was entertained with music by the O’Fallon Concert Band and vocal selections by the grade school children and the high school quartet. W.E. Trautman of East St. Louis gave a “short but to the point” speech. When the program in the park concluded, a new parade formed, which marched out to Tiedemann Cemetery at the end of North Oak. There solemn services were held after which each veteran in attendance was given a “beautiful bouquet.”
75 years ago
June 3, 1943
Plans are under way for the organization of a unit of American War Dads, a national organization of fathers who have sons and daughters in the Armed Forces of the United States. At a tentative meeting held in City Hall Tuesday evening, J.G. Clow was named temporary chairman. The National Headquarters of American War Dads is in Kansas City, Mo.
50 years ago
June 6, 1968
All civic and church organization of O’Fallon were represented at the flag-raising ceremony on Memorial Day held at the corner of Lincoln and First streets. The O’Fallon Woman’s Club sponsored the event, and the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars of O’Fallon posted the colors and served as honor guards. Jim Thomas of Bittles Drug Store accepted the responsibility of raising and lowering the flag every day.
