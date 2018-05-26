O'Fallon has changed a lot, but it has only gotten better

During the last few weeks, I had my doubts that this was the same O’Fallon I have loved for years and call home. I wondered if this was the same O’Fallon where I grew up, where my kids grew up. The O’Fallon that was founded by Irish, German and many others from different nationalities and religious beliefs, all happily living together. The same city that has grown and improved with the arrival and acceptance of families from all over the nation and the world. The same city that has supported and welcomed our military men and women stationed at Scott Air Force Base.
Some people were saying that O’Fallon may not be welcoming and inclusive. But then on Thursday, May 17, and for the next five days, I observed a number of events that made me realize that this is indeed the same city that I have so long loved, the city that has been ranked the 30th best small city in the United States for education and health and the 103rd best small city in the U.S.
At 12:30 a.m. on May 17, a group of volunteer firefighters raced into a home in our city and put out a severe fire, then cared enough to go back into the home to rescue the family dog that had collapsed after awakening the family. This great dog may be the reason that the family got out of the house in time, and nobody got hurt. The volunteers that ran into that house have come from all backgrounds; they didn’t ask the race, religious or political beliefs of the home owners before acting.
Then, I saw employees from the city of O’Fallon donate hundreds of dollars to help out the family affected by the fire (the husband works for the O’Fallon Public Works Department).
Later that evening, I saw a group of O’Fallon first-graders of different racial, ethnic and religious backgrounds proudly sing together, "God Bless America." Then, they stood tall with their hands over their hearts to sing the national anthem of the United States in front of thousands at a St. Louis Cardinals Game.
Fast forward to four days later, the City Council and I honored 21 surviving World War II veterans at the City Council meeting. These brave men and women fought against the tyranny of those who believed in burning books and executing and imprisoning those of certain religious beliefs. They bravely fought so that today, on Memorial Day, we of any race, gender, nationality, political persuasion, or age have the right to practice our individual religious beliefs and the freedom of speech.
Those before us were willing to accept change as this small town of farmers and coal miners transformed over the years to this beautiful community that remains, today, the fastest growing in the metro-east and the center for growth and development.
I will always work to keep our city government open to all our citizens, open to new ideas, have open communications, practice true transparency, and promote diversity in what we do. That is my promise.
As residents of O’Fallon, you should always be able to reach out to your elected officials and ask questions about what is happening in O’Fallon. Having open communications is important to me and something I care very deeply about. Thank you for reading, and please remember, my door is always open.
Comments