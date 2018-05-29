Volleyball Panthers win regional

The O'Fallon High boys volleyball team was crowed regional champs, then advanced to the sectional final by defeating two Southwestern Conference opponents in a three-day span.
OTHS posted a three-set victory over SWC foe Belleville West on May 23 to win the Metro-East Lutheran Regional.
The victory set up a sectional showdown with another SWC team, Edwardsville, on Friday in a sectional semifinal game also played at MELHS. Edwardsville advanced to the sectional by winning Althoff regional with victories over East St. Louis (25-6, 25-12) and Althoff (25-19, 20-25, 25-21).
OTHS already had two wins over the Tigers this year — a 25-22, 25-16 victory at the Panther Dome on April 21 and a 27-25, 31-29 barn-burner at Edwardsville the second game of the season.
Their third meeting would be another three-set thriller, with O'Fallon again coming out on top, 26-24, 21-25, 25-19.
In the regional final, OTHS powered its way to a 25-15 win in the first set, but the Maroons fought back in the second, winning 25-22. O'Fallon would hold on, however, to take the rubber set, 25-20, and earn another regional championship, as well as its 30th win of the season.
O'Fallon had 39 kills in 80 attacks in the game with West. The Panthers also tallied eight aces and eight blocks. Bryce Backhus led the O'Fallon offense against West with 10 kills; he also had a service ace and three blocks. Justin Hovick had nine kills an ace and a block. Eric Toftmark also had nine kills two blocks. Connor Sheehan dished out 32 assists to go with three kills, a block and two aces.
Tony Brooks led West with 11 kills. Jalen Reeves has 13 assists and Keontia Traylor had four blocks for the Maroons.
The Panthers made the title game by defeating Metro East Lutheran on May 22, 25-12, 25-21. Hovick was the leading attacker for OTHS against the host Knights, with 11 kills in 20 attacks. Backhus had 10 kills in 17 attacks. Sheehan had 27 assists and four aces. Justin McMahon also had four aces.
Comments