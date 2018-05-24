OTHS science lab will get new equipment thanks to Emerson grant

Emerson recently announced it will award Gold Star Grants to teachers at six local schools to fund special projects in their classrooms, including O'Fallon Township High School.
The grants, which are awarded annually by the company through a competitive application process open to past recipients of the Emerson Excellence in Teaching Award, will support a range of projects that would otherwise not have been funded.
“Every year, Emerson looks forward to awarding these grants to teachers in the St. Louis area who are going above and beyond for their students,” said David J. Rabe, vice president for corporate social responsibility for Emerson. “This year’s Gold Star Grant recipients are using imaginative education strategies to bring the pillars of Emerson’s brand — leadership, technology, and innovation — into the classroom.”
Candace Caveny, a teacher at OTHS, was announced as the recipient of a $2,500 individual grant, which will fund six sets of Pasco Air Tracks and related resources to enhance students’ understanding of Newtonian mechanics. This laboratory equipment will provide the ability to observe, quantify, and experiment with motion. Students will apply technology and engineering concepts to real world car crashes to construct practical solutions to problems involving impact barriers and automotive safety features. OTHS will also receive a $2,500 companion grant from Emerson.
Judy Glaeser, a teacher at St. James Catholic School in Millstadt, and team members Patti Kenetski and Kathy Costello, were also the recipients of a $10,000 teamwork grant. This grant will fund the St. James Genius Zone, a combined working space focused on cultivating analytical thinking and problem-solving skills, with an emphasis on STEM-related play and experimentation. Through long-term projects and the use of a 3-D printer to test ideas, students will develop skills in engineering and creativity. Saint James Catholic School will also receive a $5,000 grant from Emerson.
