O'Fallon Garden Club to have many free community events during National Garden Week

To celebrate National Garden Week June 3-9, the O’Fallon Garden Club is inviting the public to enjoy free special activities planned at the Community Garden, located at State and Smiley streets.
These events are to provide education, network opportunities and to promote gardening within the community, club President Kimberly Atkins said.
“We are a very active club. We would like to recruit new members and encourage residents to visit our garden to learn about our mission,” Atkins said.
Special events include:
▪ A children’s storybook hour Sunday, June 3, from 6 to 7 p.m. The book will be, “The Saved Seed: A Journey Through a Seed’s Life.” Atkins said she has donated a copy of the book to the O’Fallon Public Library.
▪ Residents can lend a hand in the community garden or just take a tour Monday, June 4 from 8 to 11 a.m. Bring a bottle of water and gloves if you plan to work.
▪ The Garden Club's next event in its speakers series will be at the Rock Springs Cabin in Rock Springs Park, 1428 E. Third St., Tuesday, June 5 at 6:30 p.m. Carol Schlitt of Safe and Savory Inc. will talk about how to freeze fruits and vegetables.
▪ Chief beekeeper Jim Harper will explain the exciting world of bees Wednesday, June 6 at 1 p.m. Meet at the community garden apiary.
▪ There will be another opportunity to lend a hand in the community garden or take a tour Thursday, June 7 from 8 to 11 a.m. Bring a bottle of water and gloves if you plan to work.
▪ Bring your camera to the community garden to take selfies or let one of the gardeners take your photo with a beautiful backdrop on Friday, June 8 from 4 to 6 p.m.
▪ During "Milkweed for Monarchs," you can learn about pollinators and take home free milkweed seeds. The event is Saturday, June 9 at 3 p.m.
To learn more about the O'Fallon Garden club, go online at ofallongardenclub.com or find them on Facebook.
You may also email questions to info@ofallongardenclub.com.
