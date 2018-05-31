Saturday marks 50th anniversary of 'Memorial Corner' ceremony that honors fallen veterans of O'Fallon

O’Fallon Woman’s Club to celebrate 50 years of honoring fallen military at Memorial Corner Saturday O’Fallon Woman’s Club to celebrate 50 years of honoring fallen military at Memorial Corner at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 2 at the corner of South Lincoln Avenue and First Street in O’Fallon in Southern Illinois near Belleville, IL., and St. Louis, Mo. Robyn Kirsch Courtesy Patrick Kinsella ×

crossOrigin="anonymous" SHARE COPY LINK O’Fallon Woman’s Club to celebrate 50 years of honoring fallen military at Memorial Corner at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 2 at the corner of South Lincoln Avenue and First Street in O’Fallon in Southern Illinois near Belleville, IL., and St. Louis, Mo. Robyn Kirsch Courtesy Patrick Kinsella