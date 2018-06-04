Around Town: Public invited to meet-and-greet with new St. Elizabeth's CEO

THURSDAY, JUNE 7
Meet-and-greet with new St. Elizabeth’s Hospital CEO: HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital will host an event Thursday, June 7, to welcome new president and CEO Patti Fischer. The public is welcome to attend an informal meet-and-greet event from 5 to 7 p.m. in the dining area of the hospital on the fifth floor. Light refreshments will be served. Fischer began her new roll at St. Elizabeth’s on May 10.
County Genealogical Society meeting: The St. Clair County Genealogical Society meets at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 7 at the St. Luke's Parish Hall, 226 N. Church St. in Belleville. Teri Bromley, cemetery and church records chairperson, continues the Genealogy 101 series with "Cemetery Symbolism." She'll cover tombstone positions, cemetery traditions, trees, stone carvers, and tombstone designs and symbols. The meeting is free and open to the public.
FRIDAY, JUNE 8
Red Cross blood drive: The Red Cross will have a blood drive from 3 to 7 p.m. June 8 at the Shiloh Senior Center, 1 Park Drive in Shiloh. The public is asked to schedule an appointment to help ensure that hospitals and patients have the blood they need this summer. Make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-733-2767.
Pachyderm Club meeting: The Metro East Pachyderm Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 8 at Houlihan's, 15 Ludwig Drive in Fairview Heights. The speaker has yet to be announced. You do not need to be a Pachyderm member to attend.
SATURDAY, JUNE 9
Township rummage sale: O'Fallon Township will have its monthly rummage sale at the township building, 801 E. State St. in O'Fallon, from 7 a.m. until noon on Saturday, June 9. Men's, women's, children's clothing, plus household items, will be available.
MONDAY, JUNE 11
PEG Golf Scramble registration deadline: PEG Helpline to will hold a golf scramble Saturday, June 16 at Tamarack Country Club in Shiloh help build awareness for those affected by domestic violence. Registration is at noon, and there will be a shotgun start at 1 p.m. for the 18-hold, four-person scramble. Cost is $85 per player. Entry fees include: green fees, cart rental, post-tournament dinner and prizes. Guests are welcome for dinner and post-tournament awards for $15 per person. Visit pegcanhelp.com for additional information or contact Rachel (Embrich) Budko at 618-534-4918 or events@pegcanhelp.com. Deadline to register is Monday, June 11.
Church provides free community meals: Free, hot meals will be served restaurant-style each Monday evening in June at Faith Lutheran Church, 510 East U.S. Highway 50 in O'Fallon. All are invited and welcome. Meals are served in the Fellowship Hall from 5: to 6:30 p.m. For more information, call the church at 618-632-5562.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 13
Shiloh Music in the Park: “Music in the Park,” free concerts held under the pavilion by the water tower in Shiloh Community Park, will begin on June 13. Concerts are from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The first show will feature country music performers Jim Chadderton and “1st Addition.” Other concerts will be on June 27, Chris Talley (bluegrass); July 11, Alley Kats (big band); July 25, George Portz (bluegrass); Aug. 8, Vince K (variety); and Aug. 22, Mister T & “The Houseshakers” (1950s rock ‘n’ roll). The Shiloh PTO will be selling snacks during the shows.
NARFE meeting:The next meeting of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Chapter 1019 will be Wednesday, June 13 in the meeting room at the Golden Corral, 3360 Green Mount Crossing Road in Shiloh, next to Target. The buffet opens at 11 a.m., and the program begins at noon. Guests are most welcome. John Cotherine of Cotherine & Associates will present financial planning strategies. the national election ballot is in the June NARFE magazine. It is very important that every member votes in this election. If you have not done so, bring your June magazine along to this meeting. If you unable to attend the meeting and need assistance with the voting process, contact Deane Richter at 618-526-7932. The NARFE Service Center has been permanently closed. Assistance is available by calling one of the following members: Jim Haley at 618-795-5174, Ben Brown at 618-624-8007, or Dean Hemmer 618-233-3819. You are invited to call Richter or visit the chapter website at narfe.org/chapter1019 for more information.
FRIDAY, JUNE 15
O'Fallon Senior Committee RSVP deadline: The O'Fallon Township Senior Committee will meet for dinner and entertainment at 5:30 p.m. June 21 at the O'Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St. This is for O'Fallon Township residents only. Cost is $3. Tickets can be obtained at the township office. The deadline to purchase tickets is Friday, June 15.
TUESDAY, JUNE 19
St. Elizabeth’s Hospital blood drive: HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, in conjunction with Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center, is hosting a blood drive Tuesday, June 19 from 11:30 a.m.to 3:30 p.m. on the mobile donor bus, which will be parked in the parking lot in front of the hospital at 1 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd. in O’Fallon. All presenting donors will receive a pair of Gateway Grizzlies baseball tickets for the 2018 season. To schedule a donation time, call MVRBC at 866-GIVE-BLD (866-448-3253) or log on to bloodcenterimpact.org and use Sponsor Code: 10155. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are suggested. A photo ID is required to participate, and it is encouraged that all donors get a good night’s sleep, eat a sustaining meal, and hydrate well before donating. A blood donor can give every eight weeks, or up to six times a year. All persons age 17 and up (or 16, with a signed parental permission form) who weigh at least 110 pounds and are in general good health meet the basic eligibility requirements for blood donation.
Comments