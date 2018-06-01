War Department was imploring people not to shoot pigeons in 1918

In 1918 the U.S. government was having a pigeon problem — with homing pigeons, to be more precise.
As part of military operations during World War I, the U.S. Army Pigeon Service trained large numbers of the birds to carry messages. Unfortunately, they were also attractive shooting targets for domestic hunters and marksmen, including those around O’Fallon.
In late May 1918, the secretary of the O’Fallon Gun Club, Ernest Linde, was asked by the War Department to help. It became his duty “to enforce a law recently passed which provides that anyone who knowingly entraps, shoots or in any manner detains a homing pigeon owned by the U.S. government is liable to a fine, the maximum penalty being $100, or imprisonment for six months or both.”
The Progress suggested not shooting pigeons of any kind, just to be safe. Shooting them would be “intensely unpatriotic.” The homing pigeons had a band with “USA” or “USN” and a serial number written on it.
75 years ago
June 10, 1943
During an electrical and heavy rainstorm, lightning struck and destroyed a large barn on the William Ahring farm, 4 1/2 miles northwest of this city last Friday afternoon. The barn, 36 x 56 feet in size, was burned to the ground. In addition, two nearby smaller buildings, used for grain storage and a quantity of harness, also were consumed by the flames. The only livestock in the structure was a small calf which was rescued.
50 years ago
June 13, 1968
A massive theft of copper tubing and brass including costly machined parts was reported by the American Cryogenics Co. off of East State street just outside the city limits. The loot, loaded with the aid of the company’s fork lift, was hauled away in a trailer truck later abandoned. It was indicated that the intruders possessed an unusual familiarity with the plant and its workings.
Comments