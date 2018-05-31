Navy vet raised in orphanage served in WWII, Korea and Vietnam before dropping anchor in O'Fallon

When Frank Martinez signed up for the Navy at age 17, little did he know he would embark on a lifetime of adventure.
“I liked going out to sea. I liked going to the different places,” he said. “I served on aircraft carriers, destroyers, oilers, mine sweepers and tugs.”
Martinez, who will turn 91 on July 27, said he is grateful for the opportunities that have come his way. He considers himself a lucky guy.
He is a veteran of three wars. He served during World War II, Korean War and the Vietnam War, without major incident or injury.
“I just wanted to serve my country. I did my duty,” he said. “I was one of the lucky ones. I scraped through.”
He worked his way up as a cook, retiring as a chief petty officer after 24 years. He then went into the civil service at Scott Air Force Base in 1968. He was first assistant manager at the NCO Club, then manager of the commissary. He officially retired at age 68.
Hospitality was something he knew. “I tried to be as congenial as I could,” he said.
At age 17, he was serving board the USS Hornet in 1944. He was hungry one day and went down to the kitchen and pleaded with a guy for something to eat. He ended up volunteering to be a cook. He was told to be back at 4 a.m., and he was. He started cleaning a lot of pots and pans, but eventually wound up in front of a stove.
“I had cook’s training. I just stayed with it,” he said.
That lead to stops along the Mediterranean, the Riviera, Northern Africa, Italy and Greece. He has yearbooks full of photos.
He was also invited on a Presidential Yacht Cruise by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1953, and met Ike on the White House lawn. He has a framed photo of the day, along with the invitation.
Martinez has been the subject of many news articles over the years and captured in photographs, and he proudly displays the mementos.
Martinez has used his cooking skills as a volunteer, always ready to lend a hand with the Shriners, Scottish Rite and Freemasons. He earned the Masons' highest honor, 33rd degree.
He recently retired from cooking at the Scottish Rite fish fries — but he still helps out when asked.
“I’m called a ‘cook emeritus,’” he said, smiling. “Scottish Rite has a Dyslexia center. I really enjoy helping to raise funds for that.”
Currently, he’s gearing up to help with the Shriner parades and circuses this summer.
“I stay busy with the Shriners. Being a Shriner is a comfort, because you can help the kids. It’s all about the kids — that’s what the Shriners are there for,” he said.
A resident of O’Fallon since 1968, Martinez arises early each day, goes to the gym at Scott AFB at 5 a.m. and works out. Tuesdays and Thursdays, it’s nine miles on the stationary bike, followed by a half-hour on the rowing machine. The other days, he uses exercise equipment, such as the elliptical, and weights.
“I wake up at 4 a.m. every morning, even Saturday and Sunday. I don’t need a clock. I just get up and get going,” he said.
After he works out, he goes over to the golf course.
“I say a little prayer of thanks that I can play. I don’t worry about my score anymore,” he said.
He walked the course until he had knee surgery a few years ago, now he uses a golf cart.
“I try to keep moving as much as I can. I tell my wife, 'When you slow down, that’s when you poop out,'” he said.
His wife of 61 years, Terry, is from Japan. They were married in 1957 at the U.S. Embassy there. Once they moved to O’Fallon, she worked as a seamstress in the wedding gown department at J.C. Penney and later at Bachrach Men’s Suits at St. Clair Square.
Before they both retired, they enjoyed drive out West for annual vacations to Las Vegas. They also liked going to Myrtle Beach to play golf with friends.
They made friends all over, and Martinez enjoyed hearing from his shipmates in California, Ohio, Texas and Virginia. But, over the years, many have passed on. There are few to gather at reunions.
A native of Moberly, Missouri, Martinez said his high school class did not celebrate it 70th reunion, but he had attended all the rest of the milestones.
Martinez was one of five children raised in an orphanage in St. Louis after his mother placed them there during the Depression.
“It was a Christian home, run by churches in St. Louis. My mother would visit about once a month. She worked as a nanny for the owner of the Welsh Baby Carriage Factory. She wanted us to stay together. She always thought she could get us back, and she would not sign papers for us to be adopted. And we did — we all stayed together,” he said.
His baby brother, Jorge, is 85. Martinez lost his sister, Ophelia “Pila” Soaib, in April. He also lost his brother, Henry, but his brother, John, who also served in the Korean War, lives on The Hill in St. Louis. Jorge lives in Ladue
He and his wife are very close to his nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
“I just try to be as helpful as I can,” he said.
Q:Do you have words to live by?
A: Treat people like you would like to be treated, and always be true to yourself.”
Q: Whom do you most admire?
A: I’m pretty happy with my wife, Terry. We’ve been married for 61 years. We got married in Japan, at the American Embassy. I always tell her if she leaves, I’m packing my bags and going with her.
Q: If you could spend time with a famous person, past or present, whom would it be?
A: It would be nice to talk to the good Lord.
Q:What is the last book that you read?
A: I read magazines, like Time and Reader’s Digest. I very seldom read a book.
Q:What do you do for fun and relaxation?
A: Golf, and we distribute our money to the local casinos.
Q: What do you think is your most outstanding characteristic?
A: I try to help out as much as I can.
Q: What irritates you most?
A: People who complain about nothing.
Q: What type of music do you listen to?
A: I like the oldies — Glenn Miller and the other Big Bands.
Q: What did you like most about your job?
A: I tried to satisfy people and get them what they wanted. I tried to be as congenial as I could. (Martinez worked as assistant manager of the NCO Club and as manager of the commissary, both at Scott AFB.)
Q: If you were independently wealthy, what would you be doing?
A: Traveling and moving around.
Q:When they make a movie of your life, who would play you?
A: I couldn’t even begin to pick out someone.
Q: If you were stranded on a deserted island, what would you have with you?
A. My wife and something to eat.
