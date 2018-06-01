Special Olympian from O'Fallon will compete with Team Illinois at USA Games

O’Fallon resident Saneatha Trice will be a member of Team Illinois at the 2018 Special Olympics USA Games this summer.
The USA Games only take place every four years, so it’s a tremendous honor to be selected and compete on a national level. This year's events will take place in Seattle, Washington, July 1-6.
More than 4,000 participants representing all 50 states and the District of Columbia, along with the support of tens of thousands of volunteers and spectators, will compete in 14 Olympic-type team and individual sports at the games.
Team Illinois is comprised of 46 athletes, four Unified Partners (competitors without disabilities) and 13 coaches. Samantha will compete in gymnastics.
Samantha became involved with Special Olympics Illinois in eighth grade and it has become her passion. Being involved in Special Olympics has also given Samantha a lot of courage. She has broken out of her shell and become motivated to get more involved — both in and out of Special Olympics. When she is not showing off her front handsprings on vault, she is learning how to drive with her learner's permit. She is very excited for USA Games.
To learn more about the USA Games and to follow the Illinois team, visit specialolympicsusagames.org. Join the conversation using the Games official hashtags: #2018USAGames and #RiseWithUs.
To help support an athlete’s journey to the 2018 Special Olympics USA Games please visit give.specialolympics.org.
Special Olympics will celebrate its 50th anniversary July 17-2 in Chicago, home of the first games in 1968. Scheduled events include the first-ever Special Olympics Unified Football (Soccer) Cup tournament, the dedication and lighting of the Special Olympics Eternal Flame of Hope monument outside Soldier Field, the first-ever Global Day of Inclusion will be held at Soldier Field, and the Inclusion Fest Concert at the Northerly Island amphitheater, featuring internationally acclaimed music acts. Since Special Olympics’ inaugural event on July 20, 1968, following many years of advocacy and action for social change, the organization has grown to include more than 5 million Special Olympics athletes across 172 countries. Learn more about the 50th anniversary celebration at specialolympics50.org.
Comments