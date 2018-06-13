The day he died in WWI, O'Fallon man wrote his mother he was a 'better man' for having served

It was a Tuesday morning, July 16, 1918, when George Fischer received the War Department telegram that all parents feared. His son, Pvt. Herman Edward Fischer, U.S. Marine Corps, had been killed in action on June 15.
A member of the 81st Company of the 6th Machine Gun Battalion, Herman Fischer had seen continuous action since June 1 in the Chateau-Thierry sector in France. It was there he was killed by shell fire at 10:30 p.m. on June 15 in the line of duty.
Edward, as he preferred to be called, was born at Rock Spring in O’Fallon Township in 1897. He was a 1916 graduate of O’Fallon High School and was the business manager of the school’s first yearbook staff. He worked at the O’Fallon Progress during his spare time and summers. After high school, he attended Brown’s Business College and worked as a ticket agent for the East St. Louis & Suburban Railway, both in Alton.
When the U.S. entered World War I, he was the first from O’Fallon to enlist, not waiting to be drafted. When he died, he was a month shy of his 21st birthday. Edward Fischer was the first from O’Fallon to give his life in World War I. His remains weren’t returned to O’Fallon until 1921 when he was buried in what is now O’Fallon City Cemetery.
When O’Fallon’s American Legion Post 137 was organized in 1919, it was named in his honor. The day he died, he wrote this to his mother, “I’ll be a long way from home for a while, but I’ll go straight, and come back a man you can be proud of. Have already learned in this little while many things, and am a better man now than you knew me. I can’t imagine my old self. I love it, love you, and everything, and I won’t be home till it’s over 'over here.' I salute you, mother, good-by. With love to all, Your son, Edward.”
We salute you, Edward, and the supreme sacrifice you made 100 years ago for our country and our town.
