Around Town: St. Elizabeth’s Hospital to have blood drive

FRIDAY, JUNE 15
O'Fallon Senior Committee RSVP deadline: The O'Fallon Township Senior Committee will meet for dinner and entertainment at 5:30 p.m. June 21 at the O'Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St. This is for O'Fallon Township residents only. Cost is $3. Tickets can be obtained at the township office. The deadline to purchase tickets is Friday, June 15.
MONDAY, JUNE 18
Church provides free community meals: Free, hot meals will be served restaurant-style each Monday evening in June at Faith Lutheran Church, 510 East U.S. Highway 50 in O'Fallon. All are invited and welcome. Meals are served in the Fellowship Hall from 5: to 6:30 p.m. For more information, call the church at 618-632-5562.
TUESDAY, JUNE 19
St. Elizabeth’s Hospital blood drive: HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, in conjunction with Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center, is hosting a blood drive Tuesday, June 19 from 11:30 a.m.to 3:30 p.m. on the mobile donor bus, which will be parked in the parking lot in front of the hospital at 1 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd. in O’Fallon. All presenting donors will receive a pair of Gateway Grizzlies baseball tickets for the 2018 season. To schedule a donation time, call MVRBC at 866-GIVE-BLD (866-448-3253) or log on to bloodcenterimpact.org and use Sponsor Code: 10155. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are suggested. A photo ID is required to participate, and it is encouraged that all donors get a good night’s sleep, eat a sustaining meal, and hydrate well before donating. A blood donor can give every eight weeks, or up to six times a year. All persons age 17 and up (or 16, with a signed parental permission form) who weigh at least 110 pounds and are in general good health meet the basic eligibility requirements for blood donation.
THURSDAY, JUNE 21
Hospital reschedules butterfly release: After previously canceling the Memorial Butterfly Release event due to bad weather, HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital and HSHS Hospice Southern Illinois have set a new date for the event to take place. Community members are invited to join HSHS colleagues for the butterfly release in memory of loved ones on June 21 at 4:30 p.m. at the hospital, located at 1 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd. in O’Fallon. Guests are also invited to attend a short reception following the release. Participants will gather at the St. Elizabeth’s statue and rose garden near the “Outpatient” entrance sign on the building.
“The butterfly represents the transformation of the spirit as our loved ones transition from this life,” said Ashley Dillingham, Outreach Representative for HSHS Hospice Southern Illinois. “We look forward to sharing in this special time with our community.”
Butterflies were previously pre-ordered, but there are more available for $25 each. If you are interested in reserving a butterfly or have any questions regarding the Memorial Butterfly Release, contact Ashley Dillingham, Outreach Representative with HSHS Home Care & Hospice Southern Illinois, at 217-994-3397 or Ashley.Dillingham@hshs.org.
THURSDAY, JUNE 28
Pachyderm Club meeting: The Metro-East Pachyderm Club will meet on Thursday, June 28 In the Sicilian Room at Bella Milano, 455 Regency Park in O’Fallon. The meeting will be at 6 p.m., but feel free to arrive by 5:30 to socialize and order dinner. Larissa Bray, who came to the U.S. from Russia and was in the Russian Navy, will talk about life in Russia under communism. Note: The Ace of Spades 50/50 raffle jackpot is now over $1,000. You must be present to win. You do not need to be a Pachyderm member to attend the social, dinner, or meeting.
