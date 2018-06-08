St. Clair County regional superintendent on her role in O'Fallon school board

St. Clair County Regional Superintendent Susan Sarfaty comments on her role in the O'Fallon District 90 School Board.
Robyn L. Kirsch
Shiloh zoning board loses member, gains one

O'Fallon Progress

Shiloh zoning board loses member, gains one

Recently retired Shiloh Police Chief Jim Stover has decided to stay busy by accepting an invitation from Shiloh Mayor Jim Vernier to serve on the Shiloh Planning Commission as long-time veteran commission member BJ Berger steps down after 15 years

O'Fallon police host Breakfast With Santa

O'Fallon Progress

O'Fallon police host Breakfast With Santa

O'Fallon police host an annual Breakfast With Santa event at Amelia V. Carriel Junior High School the weekend before Christmas for community members, their kids and grandkids, free of charge. The event organizers accept cash and food donations for