St. Clair County regional superintendent on her role in O'Fallon school board

O’Fallon School District 90 School Board member Steve Springer is being called on to resign by many. His friends and foes spoke during the 90-minute public comment period of the June 4 school board meeting at Fulton Jr. High.
On Monday, Feb. 26, a Shiloh Board of Trustees committee passed a new ordinance to raise the cap on lottery raffle prizes. Trustees will cast final votes on the ordinance March 5, during the regular monthly board meeting.
O'Fallon Township High School graduate Valerie Levine, a current student at the University of Alabama, started the Alabama Prosthetic Project in the summer of 2016, which uses 3-D printers to craft artificial limbs for kids in need — free of charg
Sutton Sauer, a Shiloh resident, teaches sixth graders at Triad Middle School in St. Jacob, IL., and spent many Saturdays from January to April at St. Matthew United Church of Christ in Belleville volunteering and serving homeless people and their
Recently retired Shiloh Police Chief Jim Stover has decided to stay busy by accepting an invitation from Shiloh Mayor Jim Vernier to serve on the Shiloh Planning Commission as long-time veteran commission member BJ Berger steps down after 15 years
HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital announced its partnership with the O’Fallon Parks & Recreation department to assist in the city’s Destination O’Fallon project to bring more soccer fields to the 200-acre Family Sports Park located in O’Fallon, IL, in
O'Fallon police host an annual Breakfast With Santa event at Amelia V. Carriel Junior High School the weekend before Christmas for community members, their kids and grandkids, free of charge. The event organizers accept cash and food donations for
Wednesday morning was the first day of school for O'Fallon Elementary District 90. Nervous kindergarteners met their teachers, older students again found their way to class in these scenes from Marie Schaefer and Estelle Kampmeyer schools.