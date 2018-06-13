Nine years ago, Shiloh bought the Red Barn for $185,000. Now they're tearing it down.

The village has decided to raze the Red Barn property at 2400 Country Ln. in Shiloh, off Hartman Lane. It has been in a dilapidated status since the village purchased the property Oct. 8, 2009. Before December 2015 the Red Barn’s front ground floor windows were only covered by large wire meshing exposing the shattered glass, which the Progress reported to village staff as a safety concern. The village then put up boards as precautionary measure. Robyn L. Kirsch rkirsch@bnd.com