Around Town: Next Shiloh 'Music in the Park' concert will feature bluegrass

THURSDAY, JUNE 21
Hospital reschedules butterfly release: After previously canceling the Memorial Butterfly Release event due to bad weather, HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital and HSHS Hospice Southern Illinois have set a new date for the event to take place. Community members are invited to join HSHS colleagues for the butterfly release in memory of loved ones on June 21 at 4:30 p.m. at the hospital, located at 1 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd. in O’Fallon. Guests are also invited to attend a short reception following the release. Participants will gather at the St. Elizabeth’s statue and rose garden near the “Outpatient” entrance sign on the building.
“The butterfly represents the transformation of the spirit as our loved ones transition from this life,” said Ashley Dillingham, Outreach Representative for HSHS Hospice Southern Illinois. “We look forward to sharing in this special time with our community.”
Butterflies were previously pre-ordered, but there are more available for $25 each. If you are interested in reserving a butterfly or have any questions regarding the Memorial Butterfly Release, contact Ashley Dillingham, Outreach Representative with HSHS Home Care & Hospice Southern Illinois, at 217-994-3397 or Ashley.Dillingham@hshs.org.
MONDAY, JUNE 18
Church provides free community meals: Free, hot meals will be served restaurant-style each Monday evening in June at Faith Lutheran Church, 510 East U.S. Highway 50 in O'Fallon. All are invited and welcome. Meals are served in the Fellowship Hall from 5: to 6:30 p.m. For more information, call the church at 618-632-5562.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 27
Shiloh Music in the Park: “Music in the Park,” free concerts held under the pavilion by the water tower in Shiloh Community Park are from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The next show will will be on June 27 and feature Chris Talley (bluegrass). Other concerts will be on July 11, Alley Kats (big band); July 25, George Portz (bluegrass); Aug. 8, Vince K (variety); and Aug. 22, Mister T & “The Houseshakers” (1950s rock ‘n’ roll). The Shiloh PTO will be selling snacks during the shows.
THURSDAY, JUNE 28
Pachyderm Club meeting: The Metro-East Pachyderm Club will meet on Thursday, June 28 In the Sicilian Room at Bella Milano, 455 Regency Park in O’Fallon. The meeting will be at 6 p.m., but feel free to arrive by 5:30 to socialize and order dinner. Larissa Bray, who came to the U.S. from Russia and was in the Russian Navy, will talk about life in Russia under communism. Note: The Ace of Spades 50/50 raffle jackpot is now over $1,000. You must be present to win. You do not need to be a Pachyderm member to attend the social, dinner, or meeting.
TUESDAY, JULY 10
O’Fallon Garden Club meeting: The next monthly meeting of the O’Fallon Garden Club will be held on Tuesday, July 10 at Rock Springs Rotary Park, 1428 E. 3rd St. in O'Fallon. Social time starts at 6 p.m., and the meeting starts at 6:30. The program will be by Josh Charles, a chef in St. Louis. After culinary school, he worked in the some of top kitchens in St. Louis. His first job was as sous chef at Prime 1000 Steakhouse before moving to Elaia+Olio and quickly becoming chef de cuisine. After Elaia+Olio, he became executive chef at Element restaurant, where his small plate menu showcased the best ingredients from the Midwest. He is currently forging his own path in the culinary industry, working as a private chef, restaurant consultant, food blogger as well as doing pop-ups, boutique catering and menu development. He will show the club how to cook vegetable from the own backyard garden. This event is free and is open to the public. All ages are welcome. You can dig deeper at ofallongardenclub.com or O'Fallon Garden Club on Facebook.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 11
Gateway East Artist Guild meeting: The Gateway East Artist Guild will meet July, 11 instead of July 4, due to the Independence Day Observance. The art focus in July will be trading card-sized. Members and guests are encouraged to bring 30 to 40 pieces of artwork produced in trading card size. Then everyone will trade cards during the meeting. All art cards must be dry to participate.
GEAG typically meets the first Wednesday of every month at 6 p.m. at the PSOP/SWIC building in Belleville. Meetings are open to the public.
GEAG is an organization for art enthusiasts with all levels of skill, from nationally recognized artists to those who are just beginning. GEAG is a non-profit group that promotes the visual arts in the Metro-East community. For more information, go online at GEAG.net.
