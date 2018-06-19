Member steps down from O'Fallon City Council

After five years of serving Ward 5, Courtney Marsh announced her resignation at the June 18 O’Fallon City Council meeting. She and her family are moving to the country, closer to Lebanon.
Marsh, a fifth-generation O’Fallon resident, said she grew up on Oak Hill School Road, and will be returning there, along with husband Caleb and their five children. However, she will continue to work as a Realtor in O’Fallon, and her children will still attend O’Fallon schools.
“I’ll still be paying O’Fallon water and sewer,” she said, eliciting laughs.
Marsh has been a broker associate since 2010 with Progressive Property Network, which is owned by her mother, Whitney Wisnasky-Bettorf.
Marsh was elected in 2013 to the O’Fallon City Council, at age 26. At the time, she was the youngest alderman, and has been the only female alderman during this period.
“At the time, it was all ‘tenured’ aldermen, and I thought a young voice was needed, and I wanted to make that happen,” she said after the meeting.
She credited her neighbor, Dennis Renner, with getting her interested in city government. Renner is a former alderman and St. Clair County Board member. Marsh has recommended him to be appointed in her place.
“I know you will be going through many applications, but I’d like to recommend Dennis Renner for my seat. His heart is in the right place,” she said.
Afterward, she said: “He’s very active and an asset to the city.”
Mayor Herb Roach presented her with a plaque for her service.
The council advanced a project Marsh heartily endorsed, no parking on Delmar Avenue during the specific hours of 7 to 8 a.m. and 2 to 3 p.m., before and after school. Central School is located there. It will be up for final approval July 2.
“This is important to me,” she said. “My kids go to school there, and lots of cars are parking there, and someone can get hit.”
Because of the increased traffic, the O’Fallon Police Department investigated, and determined it was in the best interest of residents to limit parking.
Drainage issues addressed
The council approved several infrastructure improvements during the meeting, including a Misty Valley drainage project, agreeing to pay DMS Contracting $51,052 to remedy sump pump discharge that is affecting city roadways.
Sump pump discharge in three locations in the Misty Valley subdivision go directly out into the street’s curb and gutter, which has caused deterioration of the roadway, and nuisance issues.
Because of high ground water elevation in the area, the sump pumps run almost constantly. This has resulted in safety hazard issues during the winter when ice accumulates on the roadway.
In the past, the city had required the property owner to discharge the sump pumps into their backyard, but the rear of the properties do not drain well, which has caused standing water on neighboring property. Many residents have expressed frustration, and lines were extended to the street.
Last year, staff was instructed to contract with an engineering firm to conduct a study and design plans to resolve the issues.
The project was not funded in the FY19 budget, but money from Prop S reserves will be used.
Alderman Jerry Albrecht opposed the decision because of setting a precedent for the city to resolve an issue on private property, even though it affects city roadway.
“A precedence is set. It is their problem, not your problem. The ultimate responsibility is the customer,” he said, expressing concerns about other developers seeking the city to pay to solve their problems.
“It’s a very bad policy. This controversy was caused 25 years ago,” he said.
Alderman Matthew Gilreath called it a good move.
“We’ve dealt with this for 30 years. We allowed this to happen. It is not enough, but it’s a step in the right direction.”
Other business
In other action, the council approved Marcus Theatres’ plan for expansion, but the ordinance was amended to reflect that the two screens would be constructed in two phases. The O’Fallon 15 will be the new home to an Ultra screen, their version of an IMAX, expected to be completed around Thanksgiving, with another one planned for the future.
The council also approved Scott Urban’s request to rezone three of four lots in a proposed subdivision at 1996 Quarry Road from agricultural to rural residential. The largest lot, however, will remain agricultural.
Brad McMillin and Kevin Harris received permission for First Street Exchange, a planned commercial use at 131 E. First St. for a new 3,250-square-foot building with two tenant spaces. One will be a cafe that will serve coffee, lunch and desserts, while the other one is not leased yet. This development property is the old EMS building.
The council also advanced plans for Rich Gorazd’s The Patio Homes at Seven Hills, which is a 54-home residential subdivision. It was initially conceived as an office park. The new model has yards that will be maintained by the subdivision, not the property owner per se. The first phase includes six lots on East Venita Drive.
Mayor Herb Roach announced the need to replace broadcast operation equipment from AT&T for the city, which is 20 years old and no longer operable. The cost will be about $10,000, he said.
The council approved another year of the intergovernmental agreement with O’Fallon Township High School District 203 school board for a School Resource Officer at both the Smiley Street and Milburn School Road campuses.
Dania Shrine Club’s request for a roadblock on Friday, Nov. 2 from 7 to 9 a.m. at the intersections of State and Lincoln, and State and Smiley streets, were approved, with Alderman Ned Drolet opposed.
The mayor announced his monthly Saturday hours for 10 a.m. to noon this Saturday, June 23.
