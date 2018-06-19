O'Fallon, NAACP sign agreement aimed at 'bridging the gap of mistrust' between police and minorities

With a commitment to communicate and listen, O’Fallon officials and community leaders are working to "bridge the gap of mistrust" between law enforcement and the people they serve.
Through the efforts of the O’Fallon Police Department and the local chapter of the NAACP, an agreement, “Ten Shared Principles Designed to Bridge the Gap of Mistrust Between Law Enforcement and Communities of Color,” was officially adopted by City Council resolution on June 18.
The new resolution comes in the wake of recent events in O'Fallon with racial components to them — the protest of a children's book program at the library, remarks made by an O'Fallon District 90 School Board member about Muslims, and a lawsuit against Central School District 104 that claims racial discrimination by the school.
However, for its part, the city has been taking a proactive approach for at least a year on increased dialogue and positive actions, said O’Fallon Police Chief Eric Van Hook, who added it was important to strengthen and build relationships, and maintain open lines of communication.
“We came together at the local level, with Francine (Nicholson, O’Fallon Metro East NAACP Chapter chair) and Bishop Gregory Wells (pastor of the O’Fallon Apostolic Assembly), for a better understanding,” Van Hook said. “We will continue to meet and share ideas.”
Those “Continuing the Conversation” meetings with Bishop Wells started two and a half years ago. Meetings with NAACP and other churches have also taken place.
“We value the relationship with these community stakeholders and believe these relationships are mutually beneficial to us as a community. We look to continue that relationship with the implementation of quarterly meetings with these leaders to set goals and measure our performance,” Van Hook said.
Mayor Herb Roach also set up meetings with community leaders.
“I set up quarterly meetings with Francine and other members of the minority community to talk about things we need to be aware of. It’s gone a long way. We’re recruiting good applicants for positions,” Roach said.
“It was a great idea. The mayor is doing a great job trying to be inclusive of all in the community,” Nicholson said. “They are looking to recruit more minorities, trying to be reflective of the community. Recently, we were working on getting more minority teenagers to apply for summer help.”
Van Hook said working with minority youth is key.
“We look forward to expanding our relationship with our minority community, with an emphasis on the minority youth. This demographic is sometimes mistrusting of law enforcement, and we need play an active role in building those relationships,” he said.
“The NAACP is all about inclusion,” Nicholson said. “I’m really pleased about the agreement. Communication is more important than ever. If you talk to people, you understand other people. There are always going to be people who disagree with you. We have to communicate. I think we’re better educated now.”
The agreement
The O’Fallon Metro East Chapter of the NAACP is 10 years old. Nicholson has been chairman for the past six years.
Chapter members provided input to the state chapter about what principles they cared most about for the agreement. They included defending civil rights, keeping all citizens safe, rejecting discrimination, supporting training, diffusing racial tension, and educating residents to see the value in diversity.
“We believe that developing strong ongoing relationships between law enforcement and communities of color at the leadership level and street level will be the keys to diminishing and eliminating racial tension,” one principle stated.
The City Council passed a resolution Monday in support of the efforts of the local groups, who provided input to the state groups, the Illinois Chapter of the NAACP and the Illinois Associate of Chiefs of Police, who, in turn, collaborated on the initial document. Van Hook said the state groups worked on it for two years. Nicholson, Van Hook, O’Fallon City Clerk Jerry Mouser and the mayor signed the official agreement during Monday’s City Council meeting.
In the resolution, the city and police department acknowledged that there are historical reasons for some mistrust between our nation’s law enforcement and communities of color.
“We recognize past and present acts by law enforcement throughout the country shape the opinion of law enforcement, which, at times, can be unfavorable. While we cannot answer for the indiscretions of others, we can acknowledge their existence and ensure through our own actions we do not repeat them. We will continue to work to prove ourselves to our community and ask that they also work to communicate with us, so we can work together,” Van Hook said.
It pointed out the four pillars of procedural justice: fairness, voice, transparency and justice. It also notes the six pillars U.S. policing: building trust and legitimacy, policy and oversight, technology and social media, community policing and crime reduction, officer training and education, officer safety and wellness.
“We walk a very fine line of understanding and recognizing past issues, and becoming stuck in the past. Every day we are stuck in the past, we lose a day to make positive changes for today and the future,” he said.
Van Hook said the police department, which scored very high on the last citizen survey, is dedicated to proactively solving problems through education, prevention and enforcement.
“Education and prevention are stated before enforcement in our statement, because we believe they are paramount to any type of enforcement. We believe that educating our community is important and reduces the frequency of taking enforcement action. This is evident with our traffic stop data: 76 percent of our traffic stops end with a warning and no citation,” he said.
Van Hook said the city has strict policies in place that prohibit any type of discrimination toward any person based on race, ethnicity, religion, color, nationality, immigrant status, sexual orientation, gender, disability, or familial status
“In addition, our staff undergoes regular training regarding this topic. Any member of our organization that violates this policy will be held accountable for his/her actions,” he said.
Police department seeking minority officers
One of the police department goals has been to increase minority applicants for positions.
“We take great care in selecting quality applicants. Our applicants undergo a thorough background investigation that delves into their character and moral turpitude. All applicants are also vetted with a complete psychological evaluation to determine their aptitude for this profession,” Van Hook said.
In January, the Board of Fire and Police Commissioners approved opening the lateral entry process year-round to further entice officers from other departments of joining O’Fallon ranks. This new process will include quarterly interviews of all lateral applicants, he said.
“The goal of this new initiative is to maintain a list of highly skilled and qualified officers should a job opening present itself in O’Fallon,” he said.
He said they are continually striving to find new and creative ways to connect with future employees. In September 2016, they began working with a local marketing company to develop a comprehensive strategy which focused on hiring minority candidates.
“This strategy introduced us to recruitment outside traditional police recruiting venues. It encouraged us to seek different avenues for finding qualified candidates who may never have considered a career in law enforcement. This has led us to the active recruitment of college athletes,” he said. “We have met with McKendree University and Lindenwood University in Belleville and asked that recruitment material be disseminated to their student athletes through email. Since the inception of this initiative, the O’Fallon Police Department has hire one minority officer through our lateral entry process.”
Prior to rolling out the marketing and recruitment campaign, they presented it to the community stakeholders and solicited ideas and help in completing our mission.
“Out of this meeting came an idea for a monthly newsletter to our faith-based community informing them of our upcoming activities,” he said.
Besides quarterly testing, the police department has negotiated with its local labor union to give additional incentives to lateral hires. On March 19, the O’Fallon City Council approved an amendment to the labor contract which provides credit up to three years of service for determining a starting wage rate.
“In addition to the wage increase, lateral applicants will receive a lump sum payment of 40 hours of vacation time immediately upon hire. These new incentives tap into a changing strategy to recruit a new generation of officers, a generation that values time off in addition to a competitive salary,” he said.
Accountability
Accountability is also important.
“We hold our officers accountable if they fail to meet this standard. We have process in place for citizens to report issues to us — OPD Complaint Form. These issues are followed up by a supervisor and the employee may be subject to discipline,” he said.
“In addition to investigating complaints received by the public, our supervisors conduct random video reviews of traffic stops and calls to ensure our officers and telecommunicators are performing up to our standards,” he said.
In 2018, all officers were required to attend a four-hour block of training on Procedural Justice instructed by Capt. Tim Tyler of the Illinois State Police.
“In addition, we have opened our doors to the public to give members of the community a first-hand look at how we police and how we interact with our community. Community members are encouraged to attend our Citizen or Senior Citizen Academy" Van Hook said. "These programs give our community a behind the scenes look at OPD and enlighten them as to the methods we use and why we use them. We also provide for citizens to participate in a ride along with an officer.
“We also look for ways to educate the community on the procedures of the O’Fallon Police Department. This is done through ride-alongs and our three police academies (Youth, Citizen and Senior). Our officers are also active in our elementary schools, junior high, and high school, instructing on a wide variety of topics including driver’s education, law and general safety, to name a few.”
He said the department values community policing, and has been active for 40 years. Some programs were part of a philosophy instituted in the 1980s under Chief Don Slazinik and continue today.
Programs include the School Resource Officer program, Coffee with a Cop, Cones with a Cop, Citizen Academy, National Night Out, Breakfast with Santa, RAD Training, Police Explorers, Neighborhood Watch, Special Olympics, Halloween Safe Stops, Chief for a Day, Cops and Kids (Formerly shop with a cop), he said.
“Our priority will always be to ensure the safety of our community. Based on the last citizen survey, the O’Fallon Police Department score very high. Our officers are grateful for the continuous support, kind actions and words from our citizens. During some of the difficult periods experienced by police officers, we have felt embraced and valued by our community and community leaders.”
