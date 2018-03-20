Sam Stutsman, a forward/midfielder, recently committed to the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Front row from left are Art Stutsman, Sam, Stutsman and Jen Stutsman; back row, OTHS coach Justin Judiscak, Curt Stutsman, former OTHS coach Craig Dippel, OTHS athletic director Todd Moeller.
O'Fallon: Sports

Two OTHS soccer players sign to play in college

March 20, 2018 09:40 AM

Two O'Fallon Township High School girls soccer players recently signed national letters of intent to play in college.

Sam Stutsman, a forward/midfielder, committed to the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Amy Muschler, a midfielder/defender, committed to Southwestern Illinois College.

Stutsman has been a four-year varsity starter for the Panthers.

"She is a very dynamic player with an aggressiveness to relentlessly attack the goal," said OTHS coach Justin Judiscak. "Her speed and extraordinary ability to win the ball out of the air are two of the things that set her apart from many of the other players her age. I have enjoyed having her desire to compete at a high level and look forward to what should be a great senior year for Sam."

Muschler has been a two-year varsity starter.

"On the field, her strength and ability to defend the ball are the two things that have enabled Amy to be successful, Judiscak said. "Amy's greatest asset though is her leadership. Her willingness to be put the needs of her teammates first is something that distinguishes her as a leader among her peers. I look forward to having her be an important part of what will make our program successful this year."

