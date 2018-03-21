O'Fallon walks to fourth straight win

O'Fallon scored a dozen runs off 10 hits and 11 walks en route to defeating the Columbia Eagles on Tuesday, March 20 12-4 in a game played at Blazier Field.
Columbia jumped on top quickly with two runs in the first inning.
The Panthers went 1-2-3 in the bottom of the first. But O'Fallon sent 12 batters to the plate and scored seven runs in the bottom half of the second inning, chasing Eagles' starting pitcher Shane Wilhelm, who took the loss after throwing 60 pitches in 1 2/3 innings.
Matthew Albritton was 3 for 3 on the day for OTHS. He also had three RBIs, two runs scored and a walk.
Never miss a local story.
Other Panthers who had multiple hits were Jacob Dreyer (2 for 2, one run, two RBIs, and a walk), Josh Gibson (3 for 5 with a double, a run scored, three RBIs, and a stolen base), and Hayden Juenger (2 for 4, two runs scored, an RBI, and a stolen base).
Brayden Arnold, who started the game on the mound for the Panthers and earned the win, was also 1 for 2 at the dish with an RBI.
OTHS used five pitchers in the game. Arnold threw the first three innings, giving up two runs, both earned, on on four hits while striking out three and walking three. Logan Boente threw 1 2/3 innings, giving up two runs, both earned, on two hits and two walks while striking out two. Marc Rodriguez threw 1/3 inning. Jaysn Miller and Adam Drewry both threw scoreless frames.
Columbia had eight total hits, only one for extra bases, a double by Wilhelm in the first inning.
Dylan Hildebrand was 3 for 4 at the plate for the Eagles. Kyle Steve also had two hits for Columbia.
The win pushed O'Fallon to 4-0 on the season. Columbia dropped to 2-3.
Comments