Girls lacrosse team wins season opener

The OTHS varsity girls lacrosse team kicked off its season on March 22 with a home win against Westminster Christian Academy from Town and Country, Mo., 19-11.
Olivia Branz led the scoring with six goals against the Wildcats. Alexis “Georgie” Gaab added five, and Lizzy Bellina put in four goals for the Panthers. Kaylie Grout also had two goals for OTHS. Adding one goal apiece for the Panthers were Maddy Dalonzo and Brooke Thomas.
Tallying assists for O'Fallon were Belina (four), Branz (two), Gaab (two), Dalonzo (one), and Grout (one).
The Panthers were dominate in the draw control with Gaab winning nine and Dalonzo winning seven of the match-ups.
Reid Ellerbrake and Leah Walton anchored a strong defense with Jess Camp in goal for the Panthers.
The girls JV team also had a 5-3 win over WCA.
