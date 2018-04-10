Softball Panthers show their power in winning five of six

After being kept off the field for two weeks by Mother Nature, O'Fallon took advantage of a period of cooperating weather last week and notched two Southwestern Conference victories in as many days.
OTHS also added a non-conference win over Civic Memorial on Friday and spit a doubleheader on Saturday with Mascoutah. The Panthers then notched another SWC win on Monday over Alton.
OTHS traveled to Collinsville on April 4 to take on the Kahoks. The Panthers had not been on the diamond since March 21, when they won their first game of the season, a 5-1 victory over Waterloo. But the absence didn't show at the plate. OTHS knocked out 14 hits against the Kahoks.
However, for as sharp as they were at the plate, the Panthers were a bit rusty on defense, committing four errors in the game played at the Collinsville Sports Complex.
Hayleigh Juenger started the game in the circle and was credited with the win. She gave up all four of Collinsville's runs, though only two were earned. Juenger surrendered five hits — all singles — in six innings of work. She also walked two and struck out three.
Kaitlin Moore came in to pitch a scoreless seventh inning for the Panthers and recorded the save.
Maddy Lautz pitched a complete game for the Kahoks and took the loss. Five of the six runs against her were earned. She also walked three and struck out three.
At the plate for OTHS, Miley Brunner had three hits in four at-bats, including the only extra-base hit of the day, a triple. She also had a stolen base and scored two runs.
Juenger, Moore and Caroline Keller also had multiple-hit afternoons for OTHS, each collecting a pair of singles. Juenger and Moore also each had an RBI. Keller also had a stolen base.
Others finding their way into the score book for the Panthers were Zoie Howard (run), Courtney Keller (single, RBI, walk), Ashley Schloer (two runs, RBI, walk), Kelly Short (single, RBI, stolen), Jade Williams (run, walk), and Abigail Wilson (single, RBI).
For Collinsville at the dish, Lautz also had two hits and an RBI. Faith Hall, Heather Martinez and Hannah Scrum had the other hits for the Kahoks.
OTHS 15, East St. Louis 0
The next day, OTHS hosted East St. Louis. The Panthers had just eight hits, but also drew eight walks en route to scoring 15 runs, all in the first two innings. O'Fallon put up eight in the first and seven in the second.
Maeve Rost pitched all four innings of the shortened game for the Panthers. She earned the win, allowing just three hits. She walked just one, while striking out five Flyerettes. Rost also had a good day at the plate, going 2-for-3 (both singles). She also scored a run and knocked one in.
Short also had a two-hit day for OTHS, which included a double, a run scored, and an RBI in three at-bats.
Howard also had a nice day at the plate for O'Fallon, going 1-for-2 with a double, two runs scored, two RBIs, a walk and two stolen bases.
Others contributing for the Panthers were Erica Boasso (run, RBI, two walks), Grace Dumstorff (walk, stolen base, two runs scored), Schloer (two runs, walk, stolen base), Mackenzie Tesluk (run), Austen Vickery (two runs, single, RBI, walk), Williams (two runs, single, RBI, walk), and Wilson (single, run, RBI, walk, two stolen bases).
OTHS 13, CM 2
O'Fallon hosted the Eagles on Friday and had little issue with the visitors from the Mississippi Valley Conference.
Ten Panthers combined for 14 hits on the day. Having multiple-hit days for OTHS were Brunner (two singles, two runs, stolen base), Juenger (home run, single, five RBIs, run), Moore (run, two singles, stolen base), Schloer (single, double, run). Howard also had a home run, three RBIs and scored on her round-tripper. Caroline Keller had a double, walked once, scored three time and had an RBI. Courtney Keller had a single, a walk and a run. Short had a single, a run and an RBI. Taylor VanAusdall had an RBI single in her only at-bat and also came around to score. Wilson also had a single, a run and a stolen base.
Moore got the victory for OTHS, throwing four innings allowing both CM runs (only one earned) on five hits. Juenger pitched two scoreless innings, allowing only one hit.
Mascoutah doubleheader
In the first game of a twin bill Saturday with another MVC team, Mascoutah, O'Fallon fell 2-0 on its home field. The Panthers managed just four hits — singles by Brunner, Courtney Keller, Schloer and Short — off of Indians starter Tieghan Morio (6-0), who struck out 11 in seven innings of work.
Juenger also pitched a complete game, but took the loss. Juenger gave up single tallies in the first and sixth innings. She only gave up three hits, but also walked four. She also struck out three.
The Panthers fared much better at the plate in the second game, banging out 11 hits in an 8-6 victory. Leading the way was Schloer, who launched two home runs, knocking in four runs in the process. VanAusdall had two hits, one being a triple, as well as an RBI. Grace Dumstorff also had two hits, including a double for OTHS. Moore had a double in two at-bats and had two RBIs. Brunner, Juenger, Caroline Keller, and Wilson all had one single each.
Moore (2-1) got the win. She pitched four innings, allowing four runs on six hits. She struck out one and walked no one. Wilson came in to throw the final three innings for the Panthers, allowing two runs on three hits. She also walked two and stuck out two.
OTHS 11, Alton 7
Again, the OTHS offense was explosvie.
The Panthers had 14 hits. Schloer had another homerun. Brunner had three hits, including a double. Howard had a two-hit day, as did Courtney Keller and Moore.
Juenger earned the win, pitching five innings. She gave up seven hits, two walks and five runs, but only three were earned. She also struck out eight.
Moore gave up two runs in the final two innings, but earned the save.
