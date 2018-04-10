OTHS girls lacrosse team splits matches with Missouri, Indiana schools

The O'Fallon Township high girls lacrosse team split a pair of games last week with out-of-state teams.
On April 5, OTHS team battled a tough Cor Jesu Academy team, ultimately losing 8-3.
On Saturday, the team played the Noblesville Millers from Indiana. The Panthers fell behind early 0-3, only to come back in the second half to tie the game and send it into overtime.
The first overtime period went scoreless. However, Olivia Branz sealed the victory for the Panthers in double-over time, netting the winning in sudden death.
Alexis "Georgie" Gaab had two goals, an assist, five draw controls, eight GBs (ground balls: a loose ball picked up with the crosse from the ground), and she caused five turnovers.
