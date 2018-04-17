OTHS finishes fourth at Belleville West/Norm Armstrong Track and Field Invitational

The OTHS boys track team had two individual winners, several season-best markers, and one school-record-breaking performance at the Belleville West/Norm Armstrong Track and Field Invitational on April 11. As a team, OTHS finished fourth.
"There were 18 to 20 teams represented," said OTHS coach Joe Speaks. "It is usually bigger — 30-plus teams — but was postponed from last Saturday due to low temperatures."
Though breezy, the make-up day proved to be a much nicer compared conditions with which areas teams have had to deal in the early going this season.
"First off, this was the warmest day we have had so far," Speaks said. "It was a little windy. The wind had an impact, but it seemed like the athletes still took advantage of the favorable conditions."
Using its overall depth to finish with 120 points Minooka edged the defending Class 3A state champion Edwardsville squad to win the overall meet. The Tigers finished with 90 1/2 points. East St. Louis (81 1/2), O'Fallon (69) and Cahokia (54) rounded out the top five teams.
For OTHS, Quan Cobb, a junior, won the long jump with a season-best leap of 21 feet, 10.5 inches.
Fellow junior Rei’Shaun Spires placed fourth in the triple jump. Spires effort of 41 feet, 7 inches was also his best jump this season.
Seniors Hayden Ybarra (9:59.85) and Lucas Capistrant (10:00.29) finished first and second, respectively, in the 3200 meters. Capistrant also came back and placed eighth (4:40.27) in the 1600 meters later in the day.
Sophomore hurdler Keijhuan James placed sixth in both the 110 high hurdles (15.76) and 300 intermediate hurdles (41.79).
"He ran season-best times in both events," Speaks said.
OTHS also placed in every relay.
"Which I feel is a good indication of where our team is," Speaks said. "We have a solid team from top to bottom, and they are performing when it comes time to perform."
The 4 x 800 team of Jacob Ramirez, Brendan Krell, Andrew Joyce and Alex Tillock placed eighth (8:40.93) without some of the top legs from the distance group.
The 4 x 100 team of Roderick Williams, Dorian Brown, Damian Ross and Lucas Etheridge ran a season-best 43.73.
The 4 x 200 team of Brown, Etheridge, Cobb, and Alvin Doss was also a season-best (1:32.61).
The varsity 4 x 400 team of Cobb, Ross, Matt Gilster and Garrett Blenkush placed sixth (3:36.26).
The all-freshman OTHS 4 x 400 team — Roderick Williams, Alex Tillock, Ryan Somraty and Taylor Lehman — also ran 3:30.43, which was best time in freshman/sophomore event.
"We keep accurate records for all levels. This group has now broken and set a new fresh/soph 4x4 record, twice," Speaks said.
Coming up, O’Fallon will host its annual Freshman Invite on April 19, and on Saturday April 21, OTHS will compete in the Winston Brown Invitational at Edwardsville.
