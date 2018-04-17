O'Fallon Breakers summer swimming team to have registration

The O’Fallon Breakers summer swim team will have open registration Saturday, April 22 at the Katy Cavins Community Center, across from O’Fallon Park. Registration hours are from 9 to 11 a.m.
The Breakers, which compete in the 10-team Midwest Swim Conference, have offered a competitive summer swim team for the youth of O’Fallon for more than 30 years. And, according to Breakers Board President Rick Edwards, while the kids do work hard ,they have lots of fun along the way.
"The Breakers are a longstanding summer tradition in O’Fallon. Practices are early in the morning, Monday through Friday. We generally have meets Tuesday and Thursday nights at O’Fallon Pool in the park, beginning in early June. The season culminates with the Conference Meet in late July. And yes, the Breakers have been highly successful over the years and the kids do work hard, but they have a blast as well. It’s just a great experience.
“It’s also worth noting that, while some swimmers are highly competitive and eventually branch out to year-round club swimming and/or swim in high school, many others are just out here to have fun. And there’s nothing wrong with that."
However, parents should understand the Breakers are a competitive team.
"Meaning our purpose is not to teach kids how to swim," Edwards said. "Kids have to be able to do the stokes appropriate for their age group, which is generally backstroke and freestyle for the youngest age groups and then all four strokes (back, free, breast and fly) generally age 9 and above."
The focus is on getting better at those strokes and increasing endurance.
"And, fortunately, we have an awesome coaching staff to lead the way, led by Kim Eddy, boys head coach at O’Fallon High School. So it’s a great group of kids and solid coaching staff," Edwards said.
Swimmer ages generally range from 7-18, with 18 being the maximum age for eligibility (as of June 1, 2018). Other teams in the conference are located in Belleville, Highland, Trenton and Dupo.
