Niko Papachrisanthou plays a shot in a match earlier this year at Collinsville. Papachrisanthou was 3-1 in singles play at the Belleville East Tournament.
Niko Papachrisanthou plays a shot in a match earlier this year at Collinsville. Papachrisanthou was 3-1 in singles play at the Belleville East Tournament. Curt Libbra clibbra@bnd.com
Niko Papachrisanthou plays a shot in a match earlier this year at Collinsville. Papachrisanthou was 3-1 in singles play at the Belleville East Tournament. Curt Libbra clibbra@bnd.com

O'Fallon: Sports

Tennis Panthers take third at Belleville East Tournament

By Curt Libbra

clibbra@bnd.com

April 24, 2018 09:11 AM

The OTHS boys tennis team finished in third place in the 16-team Belleville East Invitational Tournament over the weekend.

The Panthers were 3-1 in the tournament. O'Fallon defeated Granite City 9-0, Quincy 9-0, and Triad 8-1. The Panthers only loss was a close one, 5-4 to Normal Community.

Against Granite City, the Panthers yielded only three points in six singles and three doubles matches combined.

In singles play:

at No. 1, Dominic Macaluso defeated Joey Morlender (6-0, 6-0);

at No. 2, Niko Papachrisanthou defeated Noah Cain (6-0, 6-0);

at No. 3, Quincy Dollison defeated Ryan Mihu (6-1, 6-0);

at No. 4, Evan Potter defeated Owen Cole (6-0, 6-0);

at No. 5, Noah Kellermann defeated Aaron Dawes (6-0, 6-1); and

at No. 6, Josh Collins defeated Josh Lignoul (6-0, 6-0).

In doubles:

at No. 1, Papachrisanthou and Dollison defeated Morlender and Mihu, 8-0;

at No. 2, Macaluso and Potter defeated Cain and Cole, 8-0; and

at No. 3, Kellermann and Collins defeated Dawes and Nick Medlin, 8-1.

In singles against Quincy:

at No. 1, Macaluso defeated Zach Willing (6-0, 6-0);

at No. 2, Papachrisanthou defeated Blake Hayden (6-1, 6-1);

at No. 3, Dollison defeated Greysen Arns (7-5, 4-6, 10-6);

at No. 4, Potter defeated Caleb Vonderheide (6-7(8), 6-3, 10-5);

at No. 5, Kellermann defeated Matt Harmann (6-3, 6-0); and

at No. 6, Collins defeated Zach Spooner (6-0, 6-0).

In doubles against Quincy:

at No. 1, Papachrisanthou and Dollison defeated Hayden and Arns, 8-3;

at No. 2, Macaluso and Potter defeated Willing and Vonderheide, 8-1; and

at No. 3, Kellermann and Collins defeated Figge and Erwin, 8-1.

In singles play verses Triad:

at No. 1, Macaluso defeated Reiss Naylor (6-0, 6-0);

at No. 2, Papachrisanthou defeated Jaden Henderson (6-0, 6-1);

at No. 3, Dollison defeated Sean Froidcoeur (6-3, 6-3);

at No. 4, Potter defeated Jared Speer (6-1, 6-2);

at No. 5, OTHS' only loss, Kellermann fell to Rob Patrick (1-6, 0-6); and

at No. 6, Collins defeated Ben Veteto (6-4, 6-3).

In doubles:

at No. 1, Papachrisanthou and Dollison defeated Froidcoeur and Henderson, 8-2;

at No. 2, Macaluso and Potter defeated Nick Parsons and Matt Lehr, 8-2; and

at No. 3, Kellermann and Collins defeated Naylor and Speer, 8-4.

In singles play with Normal Community:

at No. 1, Macaluso defeated P. Honegger (6-2, 6-2);

at No. 2, Papachrisanthou fell to S. Nair (4-6, 2-6);

at No. 3, Dollison lost to N. Rotte (6-7(5), 3-6)

at No. 4, Potter was victorious for OTHS over M. Pathuri (6-3, 4-6, 10-8);

at No. 5, Kellerman lost to J. Broach (1-6, 1-6); and

at No. 6, Collins fell to A. Kurumbail (6-4, 4-6, 8-10).

OTHS won two of three doubles matches against Normal.

At the No. 1 spot, Papachrisanthou and Dollison defeated Honegger and Nair, 8-5.

At No. 2, Macaluso and Potter defeated Broach and Pathuri, 8-2.

But Normal came away win a win at No. 3, with Kellermann and Collins being defeated by Rotte and Kurumbail, 0-8.

On April 17, OTHS also dropped a Southwestern Conference match to Belleville East 7-2.

After the tournament, O'Fallon's overall record stands at 13-4-1.

  Comments  