Tennis Panthers take third at Belleville East Tournament

The OTHS boys tennis team finished in third place in the 16-team Belleville East Invitational Tournament over the weekend.
The Panthers were 3-1 in the tournament. O'Fallon defeated Granite City 9-0, Quincy 9-0, and Triad 8-1. The Panthers only loss was a close one, 5-4 to Normal Community.
Against Granite City, the Panthers yielded only three points in six singles and three doubles matches combined.
In singles play:
▪ at No. 1, Dominic Macaluso defeated Joey Morlender (6-0, 6-0);
▪ at No. 2, Niko Papachrisanthou defeated Noah Cain (6-0, 6-0);
▪ at No. 3, Quincy Dollison defeated Ryan Mihu (6-1, 6-0);
▪ at No. 4, Evan Potter defeated Owen Cole (6-0, 6-0);
▪ at No. 5, Noah Kellermann defeated Aaron Dawes (6-0, 6-1); and
▪ at No. 6, Josh Collins defeated Josh Lignoul (6-0, 6-0).
In doubles:
▪ at No. 1, Papachrisanthou and Dollison defeated Morlender and Mihu, 8-0;
▪ at No. 2, Macaluso and Potter defeated Cain and Cole, 8-0; and
▪ at No. 3, Kellermann and Collins defeated Dawes and Nick Medlin, 8-1.
In singles against Quincy:
▪ at No. 1, Macaluso defeated Zach Willing (6-0, 6-0);
▪ at No. 2, Papachrisanthou defeated Blake Hayden (6-1, 6-1);
▪ at No. 3, Dollison defeated Greysen Arns (7-5, 4-6, 10-6);
▪ at No. 4, Potter defeated Caleb Vonderheide (6-7(8), 6-3, 10-5);
▪ at No. 5, Kellermann defeated Matt Harmann (6-3, 6-0); and
▪ at No. 6, Collins defeated Zach Spooner (6-0, 6-0).
In doubles against Quincy:
▪ at No. 1, Papachrisanthou and Dollison defeated Hayden and Arns, 8-3;
▪ at No. 2, Macaluso and Potter defeated Willing and Vonderheide, 8-1; and
▪ at No. 3, Kellermann and Collins defeated Figge and Erwin, 8-1.
In singles play verses Triad:
▪ at No. 1, Macaluso defeated Reiss Naylor (6-0, 6-0);
▪ at No. 2, Papachrisanthou defeated Jaden Henderson (6-0, 6-1);
▪ at No. 3, Dollison defeated Sean Froidcoeur (6-3, 6-3);
▪ at No. 4, Potter defeated Jared Speer (6-1, 6-2);
▪ at No. 5, OTHS' only loss, Kellermann fell to Rob Patrick (1-6, 0-6); and
▪ at No. 6, Collins defeated Ben Veteto (6-4, 6-3).
In doubles:
▪ at No. 1, Papachrisanthou and Dollison defeated Froidcoeur and Henderson, 8-2;
▪ at No. 2, Macaluso and Potter defeated Nick Parsons and Matt Lehr, 8-2; and
▪ at No. 3, Kellermann and Collins defeated Naylor and Speer, 8-4.
In singles play with Normal Community:
▪ at No. 1, Macaluso defeated P. Honegger (6-2, 6-2);
▪ at No. 2, Papachrisanthou fell to S. Nair (4-6, 2-6);
▪ at No. 3, Dollison lost to N. Rotte (6-7(5), 3-6)
▪ at No. 4, Potter was victorious for OTHS over M. Pathuri (6-3, 4-6, 10-8);
▪ at No. 5, Kellerman lost to J. Broach (1-6, 1-6); and
▪ at No. 6, Collins fell to A. Kurumbail (6-4, 4-6, 8-10).
OTHS won two of three doubles matches against Normal.
At the No. 1 spot, Papachrisanthou and Dollison defeated Honegger and Nair, 8-5.
At No. 2, Macaluso and Potter defeated Broach and Pathuri, 8-2.
But Normal came away win a win at No. 3, with Kellermann and Collins being defeated by Rotte and Kurumbail, 0-8.
On April 17, OTHS also dropped a Southwestern Conference match to Belleville East 7-2.
After the tournament, O'Fallon's overall record stands at 13-4-1.
