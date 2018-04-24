OTHS wins own freshmen boys track invite

The OTHS boys freshman track and field team won the 35th annual O’Fallon Freshman Invite April 19.
"We had another great day for the young guys," said OTHS coach Joe Speaks.
Individual champions were Ryan Somraty in 400 meters and Taylor Lehman in both the 110 high hurdles and 300 intermediate hurdles.
Roderick Williams was second in both the 100-meter and 200-meter dash.
Nick Edwards was second in the 1600 meters.
Shaun Riley was second in the high jump.
"We had many other point scorers, and we won the meet," Speaks said. "Our freshman group has continued to impress us as a coaching staff. They are a very talented group and things have come together nicely."
