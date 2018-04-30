OTHS tennis team now has 15 wins

The OTHS boys tennis team netted two wins last week then traveled to Arlington Heights, Ill., to participate in the 32-team Pitchford Tournament, hosted by Hersey High School.
O'Fallon defeated Belleville West in a Southwestern Conference match-up on April 23.
Two days later, OTHS posted a non-conference win over St. Louis University High.
Belleville West match
OTHS swept every game in the match.
In singles play, O'Fallon's Dominic Macaluso defeated Andrew McCullough (6-0, 6-0).
In other singles matches:
▪ at No. 2, Niko Papachrisanthou defeated Dylan Firestone (6-1, 6-0),
▪ at No. 3, Quincy Dollison defeated Joey Calhoun (6-0, 6-1),
▪ at No. 4, Evan Potter defeated Alex Rosenkranz (6-0, 6-0),
▪ at No. 5, Noah Kellermann defeated Brayden Easton (4-6, 6-3, 10-6), and
▪ at No. 6, Eric Upson defeated Jake Buettner (6-1, 6-0).
In doubles play:
▪ at No. 1, Papachrisanthou and Dollison defeated McCullough and Firestone (6-2, 6-3),
▪ at No. 2, Macaluso and Potter defeated Calhoun and Easton (6-0, 6-0), and
▪ at No. 3, Kellermann and Upson defeated Sam Schmitz and Tyler Kinnikin (6-4, 6-3).
SLU Match
On April 25, O’Fallon had a tight non-conference match with St. Louis University High, but the Panthers came out on top, 5-4.
O'Fallon was victorious in 1-3 singles. At No. 1, Macaluso defeated Leo DaSilva (6-1, 6-1). At No. 2, Papachrisanthou defeated Victor Stefanescu (6-1, 6-3), and at No. 2, Dollison defeated Danny Lombardi (6-3, 6-3).
SLU won the 4-6 singles matches. Noah Sandidge defeated Evan Potter (7-6(8), 2-6, 10-4) at No. 4. At No. 5, Brendan Charles defeated Kellermann (7-6(5), 6-2), and at No. 6, Jack Lenzen defeated Upson (1-6, 6-2, 10-4).
But OTHS won two of three doubles matches. At No. 1 doubles, Papachrisanthou and Dollison defeated Stefanescu and Sandidge (7-6(2), 6-2), and at No. 2, Macaluso and Potter defeated DaSilva and Lenzen (4-6, 6-4, 10-4). At No. 3, SLU's Charles and Preston Johnson defeated Kellermann/Upson (6-3, 1-6, 10-8).
The two wins put OTHS' head-to-head record at 15-4-1.
Hersey Tournament
OTHS finished in the middle of the pack at the weekend tournament. The Panthers totaled 20 total points (12 in singles and eight in doubles) to finish 18th in the 32-team field.
"The competition was amazing," said OTHS coach Erin Thoman.
At No. 1 singles, Macaluso went 2-3 and finished in eighth.
At No. 2 singles, Potter was 3-2.
At No. 1 doubles, Papachrisanthou and Dollison were 1-3 and came in 16th.
At No. 2 doubles, Kellermann and Upson went 2-3.
Hindsdale Central won the tournament with 70 total points.
Two other local teams were also in the tournament. Belleville East (17 points) finished 22nd, and Edwardsville (40 points) ended up fifth.
