OTHS takes third at SWC boys tennis tournament

The OTHS boys tennis teams will begin sectional play this weekend fresh off a third-place finish at the Southwestern Conference Tournament on Friday and Saturday in Edwardsville.

The Panthers also finished regular season head-to-head play last week with back-to-back victories over SWC foes Alton and Granite City to end up with a 17-5-1 heading into the conference tournament.

Edwardsville won the SWC Tournament with 72 total points. Belleville East was second with 60 points, followed by O’Fallon (56), Collinsville (36), Belleville West (35), Alton (32), Granite City (24), and East St. Louis (9).

In doubles, play the OTHS combo of Niko Papchrisanthou and Quincy Dollison finished the tournament 2-1 in the No. 1 pairings, which earned them third place.

At No. 2 doubles, Dominic Macaluso and Evan Potter also finished 2-1 for OTHS, but they took second place.





Noah Kellermann and Eric Upson finished in fourth place at No. 3 doubles for O'Fallon with a record of 1-2.





In singles play, OTHS won third place at the No. 1, 2, 3, and 5 positions and second place in the No. 4 and 6 spots. Macaluso was 2-1 at No. 1, third place. Papachrisanthou was 2-1 at No. 2, third place. Dollison was 2-1 at No. 3, third place. Potter was 2-1 at No. 4, second place. Kellermann was 2-1 at No. 5, third place, and Upson was 2-1 at No. 6, second place.

O'Fallon will compete in the Belleville East IHSA 2A Sectional sectional. Other teams in the sectional are Alton, Belleville East, Belleville West, Collinsville, Danville, Edwardsville, Granite City, Quincy, and Springfield High School.

OTHS 9, Alton 0

O'Fallon pulled off a clean sweep of Alton on May 8 to score a Southwestern Conference victory at home.

In singles play:

▪ ​at the No. 1 spot, Papachrisanthou defeated Walker Moan, 6-0, 6-0;

▪ ​at No. 2, Dollison defeated Carson Freeman, 6-2, 6-1;

▪ ​at No. 3, Potter defeated Sam Kane, 6-2, 6-0;

▪ ​at No. 4, Kellermann defeated Jared Engleman, 6-0, 6-0;

▪ ​at No. 5, Upson defeated Owen Williams, 6-1, 6-3; and

▪ ​at No. 6, Hayden Lee defeated Alex Bierman, 6-2, 6-3.

In doubles:

▪ ​at No. 1, Papachrisanthou and Dollison defeated Moan and Freeman, 6-2, 6-1;

▪ ​at No. 2, Potter and Kellermann defeated Kane and Engleman, 6-4, 6-2; and

▪ ​at No. 3, Upson and Lee defeated Williams and Bierman, 6-1, 6-0.

OTHS 9, Granite City 0

On May 9, the Panthers pulled off another shutout at home against a SWC opponent, downing the Granite City Warriors 9-0.

In singles:





▪ ​at No. 1, Dominic Macaluso defeated Joey Moslander, 6-0, 6-0;

▪ ​at No. 2, Papachrisanthou defeated Owen Cole, 6-0, 6-0;

▪ ​at No. 3, Dollison defeated Noah Cain, 6-0,6-0;

▪ ​at No. 4, Potter defeated Ryan Mihu, 6-0,6-0;

▪ ​at No. 5, Kellermann defeated Isaiah Mizell, 6-1,6-0; and

▪ ​at No. 6, Upson defeated Chase Boushard, 6-0,6-0.

In doubles:

▪ ​at No. 1, Papachrisanthou and Dollison defeated Moslander/Mihu, 6-0, 6-0;

▪ ​at No. 2, Macaluso and Potter defeated Cole and Boushard, 6-0, 6-0; and

▪ ​at No. 3, Upson and Hayden Lee defeated Cain/Mizell, 6-1, 6-0.