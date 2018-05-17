Softball Panthers split decisions in two games last week

The O'Fallon Township softball team went 1-1 last week, falling to conference foe Edwardsville on Tuesday at home , then scoring a lopsided victory in a non-conference match-up with Mount Vernon on Wednesday.
Edwardsville banged out 17 hits, including three home runs, to improve its Southwestern Conference mark to 13-0 with a 10-3 victory on May 15 at the OTHS Milburn Campus. Six Tigers had multiple-hit games. As a team, Edwardsville is hitting just over .370 on the season.
Anna Burke (3-for-5), Emma Lewis (2-for-4) and Maria Smith (3-for-4) all had home runs for the Tigers.
Miley Brunner (2-for-4) had a home run for OTHS.
Kelly Short also had two hits for O’Fallon, including a double.
Hayleigh Juenger had the only other OTHS hit, a single.
But the Panthers turned the tide the next day against Mount Vernon. OTHS had 13 hits against the Rams, including four doubles and a triple.
Short (double, two RBIs, run) and Ashley Schloer (double, triple, two runs, walk) had three hits each for the Panthers.
Brunner had two hits, including a double. She also scored twice, stole a base and knocked in four.
Caroline Keller also had two hits, including a double. She also scored twice and had an RBI.
Kaitlin Moore had two singles, a run, a walk, and a stolen base.
Others collecting singles for OTHS were Taylor VanAusdall (two runs, walk), Courtney Keller (run, RBI) and Jade Williams (RBI, stolen base).
Comments